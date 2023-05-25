Drink of the Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Dark Saison

This week's featured drink is Alibi Ale Works' Dark Saison.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

In the world of beer, the saison is like the “Mulholland Drive” of beers. That is to say, like the movie, they are very much open to interpretation. In the case of this week’s feature, and also like the movie, it is gorgeous to look at and supremely crafted – oh, and a little dark.

While most saisons tend to be richly golden in color, Alibi’s Dark Saison’s look comes in the form of a radiant reddish-brown hue. But, don’t let that shady exterior fool you – it’s not as heavy as it may look and right off the bat you can gain whiffs of sweet raisin and cocoa that forewarn you of the experience to come.

That first sip drops the funk like George Clinton’s Parliament. There’s so much complexity bouncing around that it’s hard to pin down all of the exploding flavors. A little malty, little bitter, little hints of spice, but it always stays in the pocket and over its skis that no part of the sip ever disappoints. The carbonation kicks in on the back end making the finish airy and smooth and the overall beer supremely light and drinkable — even as our weather starts to heat up.

At 8% ABV, you never really get the sense that it’s that high — it pretty much keeps its personality grounded. And as I’m typing this I realize that I probably buried the lede: it’s also a gold medal winner at the Best of Craft Beer Awards. So if that isn’t enough to send you off and running to give this beer a try, then perhaps you’re more of a wine drinker. And in the voice of Jerry Seinfeld, “not that there’s anything wrong with that.” But, even non-beer lovers might give this beer a vote of confidence. I sure do.

Alibi Ale Works has two Public House locations around the lake: Incline Village (931 Tahoe Blvd.) and Truckee (10069 Bridge St.). In addition to those beer and food establishments, the Brewery and Barrel House is also located in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. For information and availability on all, visit them online at alibialeworks.com .