EAT This Week: Caples Lake Resort’s 8-Hour Short Rib

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Okay, I know this week’s feature is a bit of a trek, but almost-spring road trips are often the best road trips. Plus, when you really dig into it, it’s not that far. Plus, you get an amazing view for dining with the sun hanging around a bit longer. Oh, and did I mention an amazing short rib dish?

Caples Lake Resort’s 8-Hour Short Rib. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Let’s start with the short rib because when you’re getting pasture-raised beef from a local ranch out of Minden, it’s worth mentioning – and eating. And just like the name of this dish suggests, it’s cooked for eight hours until the meat is practically begging to stay on the bone. It is placed upon a bed of parsnip puree and sun chokes then topped with baby carrots, crispy leeks, and fennel before getting a hearty drizzle of their house made jus, which is a demi-glace base that’s been infused with black garlic.

As you might imagine by the list of components, this dish is deep with flavor. The earthiness comes through in every layer but not without a slight sweetness. But let’s be real – everything on the plate is here to support the beef, which does the heavy lifting. When you get a bite of that ultra-tender meat along with the richness from the jus, all is right with the world.

Almost 90% of the menu changes with the seasonality so you might not even be able to grab this dish by the time you read this. And if you’re still clinging on to what’s left of winter, then you owe it to yourself to give this dish a try.

Caples Lake Resort is located at 1111 CA-88 in Kirkwood. For dining and more information visit them online at capleslakeresort.com or reach them by phone at 209-258-8888.