EAT This Week: Shedcat Distillery & Kitchen’s Seared Artichoke 

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I would imagine that most artichoke lovers eat them in one of two ways: either cooked and dipped into (mostly) mayonnaise, or waiting for the purest of pure and eating nothing but the hearts (in one way shape or form). Yeah, I know there are other options out there, but that probably fits the lion’s share of artichoke admirers. However, if you’re up for something a little bit different, then this week’s feature is for you.

Shedcat Distillery & Kitchen’s Seared Artichoke. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The process starts with a Mediterranean (Spanish) artichoke going for a casual swim in a brine bath. From there, it gets marinated in extra virgin olive oil for what I’m told is “forever,” which is roughly on par with the time it takes to compound interest. All kidding aside, what that brining and marinating process does is breaks the leaves down to a point where they become edible.

Long gone are the days of scraping the leaves and chucking away the shrapnel for minimal gain – the whole enchilada is such a better experience. It’s like the equivalent of going to see Mick Jagger solo versus The Rolling Stones – in their heyday, of course – the sum is much better than just their parts.

Once that process finishes, it is grilled until caramelized and served over a bed of fresh spring mix alongside focaccia crostinis and a slice of fresh lemon. Once you squeeze that lemon over top, it’s time to dog in.

Artichokes aren’t going to crush you with intense flavor. They are balanced with a little earthiness and a hint of tang, but the caramelization here gives it another layer to play with. You can either go to town as a salad with the spring mix, or cut off chunks to go along with the crostini – or both. Or, if the mood strikes you, just mow down the artichoke on its own – artichoke lovers will rejoice regardless.

Shedcat Distillery and Kitchen is located at 3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For food and drink menus, visit them online at shedcattahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-2707 for further information.