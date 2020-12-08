Edgewood ice rink open to public in South Tahoe

The new ice rink at Edgewood Tahoe is available to the public.

Provided / Edgewood

STATELINE, Nev. — Edgewood on Ice launched recently with some famous faces.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, Edgewood Lake Tahoe officially opened its ice rink to the public. The approximately 4,600-square feet rink opened Nov. 25 to resort guests, but now the public is now welcome to join the fun.

Before opening to the public, families of Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian shared on their personal Instagrams that they were in Tahoe on the opening day of the ice rink.

Director Marketing and Sales for Edgewood Siobhan Fajayan said the rink was part of a vision of the resort to create more safe, outdoor experiences for guests during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Edgewood also offers guided snowshoe tours to the Champagne Chalet featuring Veuve Clicquot. The Champagne Chalet is located near the 10th hole of the golf course and features retro-inspired outdoor seating area and small bites.

The construction of this high-end rink began in the midst of the pandemic, September 2020, and is located near the entrance of the lodge.

Due to COVID-19 and limited capacity, the rink will be operating on a reservation system. Until April 18, there will be two ice skating sessions daily: 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

An Edgewood on Ice Menu will also be available along with cocktail servers.

Skates are available on site. Lodge guests are $25 for adults, $15 for children and includes skate rental.

For the general public the prices are $35 for an adult and $15 for children and also includes skate rental. There is a $5 discount for personal ice skates.

Check the weather before heading out because all skating activities are weather permitting.

For more information, visit https://edgewoodtahoe.com/resort-activities/edgewood-on-ice/.