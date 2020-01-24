El Dorado County, TRPA make plans to streamline permit process

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County next week will begin processing additional permits on behalf of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency with the goal of saving property and business owners money and time.

TRPA’s paramount goal is to protect Lake Tahoe’s environment.

A TRPA permit is required for most construction projects inside the Lake Tahoe Basin.

This runs the gamut from the addition of a new deck to a sign for a new business. In addition to the residential permitting that El Dorado County already performs on TRPA’s behalf, the county’s Community Development Services Department will now offer a one-stop-shop for customers requiring TRPA permits for certain commercial and multi-family projects located in the county.

Services to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 28, will include TRPA verifications to determine a property’s development potential, qualified exempt activity permits for minor exterior and interior improvements, and permits for new signs and temporary activities. El Dorado County staff are available to shepherd projects through the entire project review process, ranging from conceptual project design to permitting and inspections.

“Streamlining more TPRA permits is a huge time saver for our property and business owners,” said Sue Novasel, El Dorado County Supervisor, in a press release. “Our staff is trained and ready to help customers process their projects.”

“A core principle of the 2012 TRPA Regional Plan was to streamline permitting at Lake Tahoe, while still protecting the environment,” said Joanne Marchetta, TRPA’s Executive Director, in the release. “This is an important step in support of the local economy and public service.”

TRPA will continue to process all permitting for lakefront developments, as well as large commercial, recreation, and tourism development projects. All projects, regardless of size, requiring an environmental impact statement will continue to be permitted by TRPA.

El Dorado County Community Development Services is located at 924 B Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe and at 2850 Fairlane Court in Placerville, California.

For more information, call 530-573-3330 or visit http://www.edcgov.us/government/building.

The TRPA leads the cooperative effort to preserve, restore, and enhance the unique natural and human environment of the Lake Tahoe region, while improving local communities, and people’s interactions with our irreplaceable environment.

For additional information, contact Chris Larson, public information officer for TRPA, at 775-589-5278.