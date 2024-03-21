ExplorUS to operate Camp Richardson Marina, expand offerings

Camp Richardson Marina

Camp Richardson Hospitality LLC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — ExplorUS, the new concessioner at Camp Richardson Resort, will also operate the marina for the 2024 season. Camp Richardson Resort is a 128-acre complex consisting of a hotel, cabins, campgrounds, general store and The Grove, a lakefront restaurant. The marina, a 3.6-acre-adjacent property to Camp Richardson Resort, is owned by Camp Richardson Resort Incorporated (CRRI). The two entities agreed that ExplorUS will assume management of the marina for the 2024 season.

“We look forward to offering additional amenities for our guests and visitors when visiting the Lake Tahoe area,” said Frank Pikus, ExplorUS CEO. “Guests will have access to the marina dock, boat and wave runner rentals, and the dock gas station. Seasonal buoys and buoys for dining at The Grove will also be available this summer.”

CRRI will continue to operate the Rum Runner and Vikingsholm cruises out of the Camp Richardson Marina. Bookings can be made online at http://www.camprichardsonresort.com or at the marina.

“As longtime locals we understand how important access to the lake is to Camp Richardson guests and the community. It is a seamless experience that visitors have enjoyed for more than 40 years,” said Bob Hassett, president of CRRI. “This partnership with the new concessionaires of Camp Richardson Resort will continue that tradition.”

Pikus added that guests can also look forward to new and expanded offerings in the marina store such as a beachfront candy store featuring local and nostalgic offerings.

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit selected ExplorUS as the new 20-year permit concessionaire for the government-owned resort during a competitive bid process. ExplorUS assumed operations at Camp Richardson on Jan. 6, 2024. The hospitality management company specializes in providing services at America’s most beautiful parks with more than 80 locations throughout the country. Camp Richardson Hospitality, LLC, an arm of ExplorUS, is operating the hotel, cabins, beachside inn, Richardson House, campgrounds and RV park, general store, ice cream parlor, mountain sports center, and restaurant. (http://www.camprichardsonresort.com )

For buoy rentals, interested parties can contact the resort at (530) 494-2228.

Coming this fall, Oktoberfest returns to the resort Oct. 5-6, 2024. Camp Richardson’s ode to the Munich festival is back after a four-year hiatus. Well known for its range of family-friendly activities, in addition to its beer garden fully stocked with Oktoberfest and fall-inspired brews, the festival will include the live polka music of the Gruber Family Band. Entrance is free. Vendors interested in participating can email mgriffin@goexplorus.com for more information.

For the latest updates, visitors can follow the resort’s new Facebook and Instagram pages at http://www.facebook.com/camprichresort and http://www.instagram.com/camprichresort/ .