Kirkwood Mountain Resort sponsors Bread & Broth Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Six team members from Kirkwood Mountain Resort joined the Bread & Broth volunteers on Monday, March 18th to sponsor an evening dinner enjoyed by 96 dinner guests. Thanks to Vail’s EpicPromise grant funds, Kirkwood hosts six Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorships annually, alternating months with Heavenly Mountain Resort.

The Kirkwood’s Adopt A Day team for the evening meal included Cara Bourne, Natasha Buffo, Will Caine, Danie Deemer, Morgan Linn, and Kristin Thomas. Many of the Kirkwood AAD volunteers enjoy and find rewarding the experience of helping serve a hot meal to Bread & Broth dinner guests so much that they return several times throughout the year to help at Kirkwood’s sponsorship dinners.

Pictured left to right: Cara Bourne, Will Cain, Daniel Deemer, Natasha Buffo, Kristin Thomas, Morgan Linn. Provided

“My favorite part of volunteering at Bread & Broth is always about the connection to our community,” shared Natash Buffo. “Getting to know our fellow B&B volunteers, while also receiving beautiful smiles, hellos, and many expressions of gratitude from all our neighbors enjoying dinner, is a joy and an honor to share this dinner event together.”

Besides being served a hot, full-course meal, the dinner guests are offered seconds and “to goes” based on availability. To help during the following days, Bread & Broth also offers food ‘giveaway’ bags filled with staples donated by the local Food Banks, grocery stores, and food establishments. Also, thanks to monetary donations, Bread & Broth purchases $1,200 of fresh fruit and vegetables weekly for inclusion in the food bags.

Thanks to the generosity and support of Vail’s EpicPromise Grant program, twelve of the meals throughout the year are sponsored by the two local Vail Resorts. Thank you to the March 18th volunteers from Kirkwood for being exceptional volunteers who add warmth and joy to the wonderful dining experience of the evening.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .