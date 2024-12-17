Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Crawl brings sweet holiday magic to local businesses

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The holiday season is in full swing, and the Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Crawl is ready to bring festive cheer to the community! Beginning December 16, visitors and locals alike are invited to explore the sweetest creations of the season, beautifully displayed at participating local businesses throughout South Lake Tahoe.

Clucking Around the Chicken Coop Provided

The Gingerbread Crawl showcases entries from the Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Competition, including winning masterpieces from both adult and youth categories. Businesses across the city have generously opened their doors to host these festive works of art, creating a self-guided holiday experience that’s perfect for all ages.

Crawl Highlights

1st Place Winner – Hosted by Visit Lake Tahoe’s Explore Tahoe Visitors Center

“A Very Beary Christmas” made by Rachel Derry

“A Very Beary Christmas” made by Rachel Derry Provided

2nd Place Winner – Hosted by Welcome Home Shoppe

“Zeus & Friends” made by Patti Summers and Kelly Schweim

3rd Place Winner – Hosted by Forest Suites Resort at Heavenly Village

“The Sugar Plum Manor” made by Rudy Baginski

People’s Choice Award – Hosted by South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena

“The Edible Estate” made by Stehanie Zepeda-Ledezma

Little Bakers’ Winner & Youth Entries – Hosted at City of South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center

The Little Bakers Award went to “Clucking Around the Chicken Coop” by Olivia Baginski

Other Destinations Include:

Artemis Lakefront Café

Barton Performance

Beach Retreat and Lodge at Tahoe

Black Bear Lodge

Catalyst for Community

Elevate Wellness Center

South Lake Tahoe City Hall

Welcome Home Shoppe

Will & Ivey

“This is a great opportunity for the community to support our local businesses while experiencing some incredible holiday artistry,” said Emily Abernathy, Special Events Coordinator. “The competition entries are truly stunning, and the Gingerbread Crawl allows everyone to enjoy them while shopping local and celebrating the season.”

Youth winner Olivia Baginski and 3rd place winner Rudy Baginski. Provided

Plan Your Visit

The Gingerbread Crawl officially begins on Monday, December 16 and runs through Wednesday, January 1. A full list of participating businesses can be found on the City of South Lake Tahoe’s website and social media pages. Make sure to check participating businesses’ operating hours for the best time to stop by.

Make a day of it: Grab a hot cocoa, visit each location, and see these festive gingerbread masterpieces up close. Don’t forget to show your support for local businesses along the way—shop, dine, and celebrate the season of giving!

For more information and updates about the Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Crawl, visit the City Website or follow @SLTParksAndRec. You can also view an interactive version of the map that will provide driving directions.