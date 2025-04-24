Lake Tahoe School District celebrates return of districtwide elementary swim program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) third graders are diving into success—literally. Thanks to a dynamic partnership with the City of South Lake Tahoe Parks and Recreation team, third-grade students from LTUSD elementary schools recently participated in an engaging and empowering swimming program that focused on water confidence and safety.

Over the past several weeks, the third graders took to the pool at the Recreation Swim Complex. With guidance from experienced instructors and attentive lifeguards, students learned essential aquatic skills including floating, kicking, diving, and the basics of swim strokes—all while enjoying a fun, supportive environment.

For many students, this marked their first time in a pool, making the experience both meaningful and unforgettable. The program’s return has been met with enthusiasm and gratitude throughout the District.

“This program is a game-changer for our kids,” said an LTUSD spokesperson. “It not only equips them with critical water safety skills but also boosts their confidence and love for learning through a unique physical activity.”

The 12-week swim program was made available to all elementary schools within the District, exemplifying a successful collaboration between the CSLT and the LTUSD Career Technical Education (CTE) Team. Although one school participated in ski week due to a scheduling conflict, the overall program saw tremendous student engagement and growth.

Special thanks go to Kelley Edwards, Kylee Finnegan, and Derek Beller for their leadership and unwavering support throughout the program. Their dedication to student safety and development helped make this initiative a resounding success.

LTUSD is grateful to the City and the team at the Recreation Swim Complex for championing youth wellness and water safety. This collaborative effort continues to demonstrate the power of community partnerships in enriching students’ lives both in and out of the classroom.