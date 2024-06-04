Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series announces 2024 lineup

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – June 1, 2023 – Get ready for a summer of music, community, and fun as The City of South Lake Tahoe and Visit Lake Tahoe proudly present the 2024 Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series.

South Lake Tahoe can expect unforgettable performances from artists including Dead Winter Carpenters, Vokab Kompany, Forrest Day, Object Heavy, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression & many more at Lakeview Commons this summer. There’s something lined up for every type of music lover in this series from Local Rock n’ Roll to Americana, Blues, Reggae, Brazilian Funk, Soul Indie Rock and more served up every Thursday.

“We are thrilled to bring Live at Lakeview back for another season,” said Rob Giustina, Owner & Producer of On Course Events. “This event has become a staple in our community, supporting local businesses, local artists and non-profits in a big way as well. We hope to see everyone out, joining in on all the fun we have in store for you this summer!”

Live at Lakeview is a free weekly concert series hosted every Thursday from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Lakeview Commons, in the heart of South Lake Tahoe. The series runs from June 20 through August 29, with no live event scheduled for July 4.

Each event offers free live music and art on the beach, along with a variety of local merchants and delicious food options plus amphitheater style seating and breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe from the Beer & Wine garden.

Local beer will be served on tap inside the beer & wine garden, courtesy of South of North Brewing Company. Please note that no outside alcohol is permitted within Lakeview Commons park. Proceeds from the beer & wine garden will support the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition this year, helping Tahoe to become more bicycle friendly. Come prepared with a Valid ID and some cash to support.

Parking is limited around the venue; however, a complimentary bike valet service is offered every week. The Bike Valet is operated by a different, local non-profit organization each week. 100% of the tips they collect support their cause.

Biking or lime scootering (with proper lighting) as well as ride-share services, carpooling and public transportation are all strongly encouraged and support the local community. Additional parking is available at Regan Beach and the SLT Public Library.

For details on the full summer lineup visit liveatlakeview.com and connect with @LiveatLakeviewCommons on Facebook and Instagram.