Navigating Sweeteners

Discretion is crucial in navigating the morass of available sweeteners. They range from the fully natural and even health promoting to the most artificial and potentially health compromising.

Minimally Processed

The fructose in fruits has twice the sweetness of table sugar, sucrose. So, less is needed for the same degree of sweetness. Fruits can be blended and even added directly to water to make a naturally sweetened drink that simultaneously provides hydration.

Additionally, the insoluble fiber in fruits, gels after consumption, slowing digestion and absorption, mitigating the otherwise rapid rise in blood glucose.

With approximately 45% of the calories coming from fructose, honey is also a powerful sweetener. Raw unfiltered honey has trace amounts of other nutrients and results in a lower increase in blood glucose than table sugar.

Processed

Maple and agave syrups come from the sap of maple trees and agave succulent plants, respectively. After collection, the sucrose from the maple tree and the fructose from the agave plant, are concentrated through boiling and evaporation. Although there may be trace amounts of other nutrients, the fiber is removed, allowing these refined sweeteners to increase blood glucose more rapidly.

Sucrose, table sugar, is obtained from sugar cane and/or sugar beets. Like maple and agave syrups, its plant material and fiber are stripped away.

With virtually no health benefits and significant negative physiological impacts, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends no more than 10% of calories should come from these added sugars. Honey is an added sugar for this USDA purpose.

Stevia is extracted from Stevia rebaudiana plant leaves by drying, steeping in hot water, and filtering. It may contain trace nutrients. The steviol glycoside molecule has no calories.

Artificial Non-Nutritive

Like Stevia, other non-nutritive sweeteners can have side effects ranging from bloating, diarrhea, gas, overall gastrointestinal (GI) tract discomfort, and gut microbiome disruption. So, caution in their consumption is needed.

Aspartame is synthetically made by combining two amino acids, aspartic acid and phenylalanine. This combination yields 200 times the sweetness of sugar, making the caloric contribution negligible.

Since the bond between these amino acids is destroyed at cooking temperatures, its use is restricted to lower temperature liquids and foods.

People with a condition called phenylketonuria (PKU), cannot fully metabolize phenylalanine. Excess phenylalanine can cause permanent neurological and other damage. So those with PKU must avoid it.

Sucralose is a chemically altered form of sucrose, with three chlorine atoms replacing three hydroxyl (OH) groups. It is 600 times sweeter than sucrose, has zero calories, and can be used for cooking.

Saccharine is a synthetic sweetener made from toluene, a derivative of coal tar. Depending on the individual, the sweetness is 200 to 700 times sweeter than sucrose.

Polyols

Polyols are sugar alcohols that are extracted from plants or made synthetically. They generally have less than half the calories of sucrose. Sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, and erythritol are common polyols.

Conclusion

Fruits are arguably the healthiest sweetener with their consumption being a recommended component of a healthy diet.

Although honey is minimally processed, like the processed maple and agave syrups and table sugar, the USDA recommends limiting total calories from added sugars to less than 10%.

This does not mean the other non-nutritive sweeteners should be freely consumed. They can contribute to GI and other issues and their taste may be inferior.

Finally, the sweet tastes in foods can be addictive and associated with other physiological concerns. Further, artificial sweeteners may disrupt satiety contributing to an unhealthy overconsumption.

A registered dietitian has the education, training, and certification to help those struggling with sweeteners and their interference with health and well-being.

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD, CPT is a registered dietitian with an insurance-based practice, MNT Scientific in South Lake Tahoe & Sacramento, CA, Minden, NV, Ashland, OR, and does telehealth. Appointments can be requested online at MNTScientific.com. Inquiries can be directed to info@mntscientific.com