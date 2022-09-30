NLTFPD offering defensible space evaluations, chipping services through Oct. 23
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — To service all remaining requests for defensible space evaluations and chipping in a timely manner and prior to potential inclement weather approaching, the last day to request chipping and defensible space evaluations from North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is Sunday, Oct. 23.
To make an on-line request visit http://www.nltfpd.org.
However, the District will continue defensible space evaluations for construction projects as weather permits. The Oct. 23 closing deadline will allow the District time to complete the last requests for the 2022 season.
For chipping requests, please remember that the pile needs to be curbside and must not exceed 30 feet in length, 6 feet in height, and 6 feet in width. Branch diameter cannot exceed 6 inches, and no stumps, roots, garbage, nails or finished lumber.
To date, the District has completed 900 defensible space evaluations and 300 chipping requests for the 2022 season.
The District would like to thank everyone that has expressed an interest in learning about what they can do to make their homes more defendable from wildland fire and spending the necessary time to do the work around their homes.
For more information, visit http://www.tahoelivingwithfire.com.
Source: NLTFPD
