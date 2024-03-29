Seep into tranquility: The Ultimate Hot Spring experience 

Spend time outdoors in the hot springs, grounding yourself in serenity.

Provided / Carson Hot Springs

Lake Tahoe is a true gem, with plenty of natural beauties to view and experience. But what a lot of people don’t know is that the basin is surrounded by a number of beautiful natural and man-made hot springs, offering up a unique look into the beauty of Nevada.

Whether you’re looking for a wellness experience, or just looking to explore the natural springs of the land, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Take a trip to the hot springs for your next vacation this winter. Provided / Carson Hot Springs 3

Steamboat Hot Springs

Steamboat Hot Springs is a natural spring with geothermal mineral water located in Reno, Nev. The healing and spa center is the only mineral hot spring in the area, nestled at the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, located only 35 minutes away from Incline Village.

This registered state historic landmark can offer you an incredible spa day, using geothermal water for soaking combined with the ultimate experience of relaxation.

There are multiple different options for enjoyment at Steamboat, with options to do a private mineral bath in intervals of 30 and 60 minutes, with incredibly moderate pricing. Reservations are required for all services.

While some of the mineral baths are run indoors, there is also the option to do an outdoor tub and shower, and options to create a “Tub Club” monthly contract for those looking to make taking a grounding dip a regular activity.

There are also options to reserve a massage visit while at Steamboat, along with wellness treatments including Chakra alignment, vibrational and energetic therapy, and trauma release exercises.

Mineral water at Steamboat contains calcium carbonate, magnesium, sodium sulfate, and carbon dioxide. In addition, the water also contains sulfur, lithic, soda, and a high level of silica.

Currently, Steamboat is looking for support from the community after the historic snowfall of the 2022-23 season led to the breakdown of the roof at the facility.

“Any contributions to our campaign are so valued and appreciated,” reads their website.

To learn more about Steamboat visit steamboatsprings.org .

Carson Hot Springs

Looking for a bit of history with your trip to the hot springs? Look no further; Carson Hot Springs has got you covered.

The spring used for the natural hot springs in Carson dates back to 1849, when the Washoe people and settlers would use the springs, and has since become a landmark in the area.

Spend time outdoors in the hot springs, grounding yourself in serenity. Provided / Carson Hot Springs

The springs have many different types of enjoyment options, ranging from a dip in the outdoor pools, which has natural mineral water which flows out of the ground at 121 degrees. Temperatures in the four outdoor pools range from 98-104 degrees year-round.

With moderate pricing for two hours, its the perfect place to come relax with friends and by yourself for a grounding experience.

In addition, there are also indoor private pools available. The rate set is for two hours, starting at $30 a person for general admission, and includes the use of the outdoor pools, patio, and sauna.

Carson Hot Springs also offers indoor pool experiences. Provided / Carson Hot Springs

No reservations are taken for the indoor private pools, as space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Walk-ins are encouraged and welcome.

The water at the hot springs contains many natural elements from the earth, including sodium, sulfate, chloride, silica, potassium, calcium, fluoride, magnesium, lithium, and trace elements of iron, manganese, zinc, and arsenic.

In addition to having a fantastic time in the pools, there are food and drink options available to partake at when you’re done. Try the eclectic food of Sassafras and great beer from Shoe Tree Brewing, which are only moments away from the springs.

To learn more about Carson Hot Springs visit carsonhotsprings.com .

David Walley’s Hot Springs

Only 18 miles from South Lake Tahoe, David Walley’s Hot Springs Resort & Spa is a year round treatment center that is fit for all ages and gives guests a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in nature.

The hot springs are open 7 a.m.-10 pm. daily, and reservations for the day use of the hot springs is not needed.

This resort is also located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains in Garnerville, Nev., with five historic springs that have been used since the pioneers were around, dating back 150 years ago.

In addition to natural mineral soaking tubs ranging from 100-104 degrees, there is also a freshwater pool that sits comfortably at 85 degrees.

The pools on site come with spa treatments that can be booked throughout the day, and can be enjoyed before or after visiting the amazing food and beverage options at 1862 Restaurant and Saloon.

To learn more about David Walley’s Hot Springs visit holidayinnclub.com/explore-resorts/david-walleys-resort .

Sierra Hot Springs

Sierra Hot Springs, located in Sierraville, Calif., is a great option if you’re looking for a peaceful trip away with natural spring water and a sense of calming at every turn.

Their hours are a little more limited compared to the other resorts, being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, with day use available Thursdays through Sundays, and camping and rooms available Wednesdays through Sundays.

This non-profit retreat and workshop center is located in the forests and beauty of the alpine valley, and can serve as a great retreat away from regular life to truly find and ground your inner being.

Reservations are required in order to visit these hot springs, and camping and rooms are available for reservation as well.

Health services are also available at Sierra Hot Springs, with guests able to treat themselves to a massage or Watsu treatment.

Advanced reservations for these treatments are required.

To learn more about the hot springs and to book your stay visit sierrahotsprings.org .

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Winter 2023 edition of Tahoe Magazine.