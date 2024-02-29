SkiiTour to mix up funky tunes at Crystal Bay Club Saturday

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. – If you’re down for a party that would warm you up on the most frigid days on the slopes, then SkiiTour is for you.

SkiiTour, a.k.a. Tim and Dave, is a fun-loving DJ/production/party-rockin’ duo hailing from the ski-bum capital of the world, Whistler, Canada. They love shredding fresh powder almost as much as they love mixing up funky tunes.

During their performances, it snows. They have two snow machines that create a powder day atmosphere.

The duo couldn’t be more different. Tim is a proud ginger Canadian and a strict vegetarian when sober. Canosis is an afro sporting New Zealander who once devoured 96 chicken wings in one sitting.

Musically, they’re in sync. Their first collaboration was in 2010. Since then they have continued to develop their sound, gain support from artists internationally and write funky bass heavy breaks.

SkiiTour has had releases on Riddim Fruit Records (UK), Booty Fruit Records (UK) and ReSoul records (Canada).

SkiiTour is known for their upbeat “feel-good house music that keeps the vibe groovy” as well as channeling a retro ski aesthetic.

Monsters Energy Presents SkiiTour with Time Splitters will be playing at the Crystal Bay Club in the Crown Room in Crystal Bay, Nev., on Saturday night. Doors open at 8 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

SkiiTour has toured across Canada, US, Australia, and Europe and have appeared at many festivals.

They play festivals like Burning Man, Chasing Summer, Bass Coast and Snowbombing Canada.

Their annual après ski parties at Shambhala Music Festival are legendary.

Shambhala Music Festival is Canada’s leading electronic music festival. There are 200 plus cutting-edge artists on six stages. It is set on a 500-acre farm between the mountains and the Salmo River in July.

SkiiTour’s tracks are supported by Diplo, Fedde Le Grande, Benny Benassi, Anna Lunoe, Zedd, David Guetta, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, JAUZ, Martin Garrix, Martin Solveig and Claptone.

SkiiTour’s accomplishments:

Accumulated more than 6 million plays on streaming platforms

Made Mixmag & DJ Mag’s “Track of the Month” multiple times

Sold out dates on its current 24-city APRAVÈS TOUR

Signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Monster Energy

Released the single “Double Double” on Rock Bottom Records that spent more than a month on Beatport Bass House Top 100 chart

Performed live streams for Dirtybird, SpaceYacht, Shambhala Music Festival, itsGOODTV

Awarded the coveted Twitch Partner title

Released the downtempo “Too Hot Too Cold feat FRASE” that became a Spotify Editorial playlist darling and warranted a remix package

Released the successful single “Lose Of Heads” on Box Of Cat

Put out “Rattlesnake” on Space Yacht

Reached and held on to No. 1 song on Beatport Electro House charts with “Redlight” for 5 straight weeks

Collaborated with Marten Hørger on “Redlight” that became festival staple worldwide

Collaborated with SmallTown Djs, Dances With White Girls “Bad Behaviour”

Premiered “Bad Behaviour” on Diplo & Friends (BBC Radio 1)

Charted “Bad Behaviour” on Beatport after being released by A-Trak’s Fool’s Gold Records

Spent 3 months on Beatport’s Future House charts with “Blue Caboose”

Made underground hit that became a house anthem for Western Canada

Started their own record label, Double Black Records

Nominated for Electronic and Dance Artist of the Year at the 2020 BreakOut West Award

After SkiiTour, there is a free Red Room After Party w/ Mo’Steph.