South Tahoe City Councilmember Cody Bass arrested for DUI, drug charges
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Councilmember Cody Bass was arrested last month on drug charges after being stopped for driving under the influence.
At about 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, fire personnel working near Twin Bridges reported an “extremely intoxicated driver,” according to the California Highway Patrol report.
A CHP officer stopped the vehicle at the Meyers Agricultural Station at approximately 2:39 a.m., which was a Tesla with California plates.
“The officer observed the driver showed obvious signs of intoxication and requested he exit his vehicle,” the report continued.
There was “white powder resembling cocaine,” and “crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine,” in the vehicle, the CHP report said.
Following completion of the CHP DUI investigation, Bass was arrested for several misdemeanors including driving under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol or marijuana and possession of methamphetamine as well as certain other narcotics which in most cases carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000. He was booked in the El Dorado County Jail and his car was towed.
Bass, who is out on bail, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The city of South Lake Tahoe declined to comment.
The arrest came less than a week before Bass’ multi-year legal battle over taxes for his cannabis business, Tahoe Wellness Center, came to a close. There was a settlement trial on Friday Oct. 1.
Councilmember Bass responds to arrest, allegations
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After news broke of his arrest, South Lake Tahoe City Councilmember Cody Bass responded to allegations of drug substances found in his car.