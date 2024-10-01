Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team releases new tool showing fire restrictions

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team (TFFT) announced the release of a new map that has been created to showcase fire restrictions throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin. The map shows who owns the land and what type of fire is permitted. It can be found here underneath the “Prescribed Fire & Current/Upcoming Fuels Reductions” map on Tahoe Living With Fire .

“Fire restrictions have been a topic of confusion for residents and visitors alike,” said TFFT Incident Commander, Isaac Powning. “In a region defined by two states, five counties, and one city, it can be challenging to know who manages the land and what the rules are on that land. This map will help remedy that confusion.”

Fire restrictions are meticulously set by land managers and fire agencies. They dictate what kinds of BBQs, residential fires, or campfires are allowed. This map functions as a tool that will use a user’s location to connect them to the corresponding agency’s fire restrictions website.

TFFT Fire Restriction Map Provided

“It’s critically important to understand the fire restrictions where you are,” said the map’s creator, Environmental Scientist at the Tahoe Resource Conservation District, Cara Moore. “We are surrounded by forests in the Tahoe Basin, and we all need to do our part to follow fire restrictions to reduce wildfire risk.”

There are six fire districts that encompass the Lake Tahoe Basin and dictate what kinds of fires are locally allowed in residential areas. The local fire districts are incorporated onto this map based on their jurisdictional boundaries and links are provided to their websites displaying fire restrictions. In addition, the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is included on the map and is a major land manager that establishes and posts updated fire restrictions.

Popular recreation areas and campgrounds are also included on the map. When clicked on, they will direct a user to the information corresponding to that specific location’s fire restrictions. State Parks and various other campground areas can differ in their fire restrictions by allowing certain kinds of fires in designated areas. This map aims to clarify overall fire restriction information and make it user friendly.