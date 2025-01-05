Tahoe’s tasty traditions: Good foods for good luck

As the New Year approaches, you, like me, may turn to yummy traditions that symbolize good fortune and health. In Tahoe, I remember a neighbor who cooked black-eyed peas with bacon for New Year’s, believing it would bring prosperity. While I wasn’t fond of the strong aroma, the idea of good food for good luck was appealing enough to win me over to Tahoe’s tasty traditions.

Each year, I make a point to gather special foods that may or may not guarantee happiness and health, but certainly make you feel proactive welcoming the new year. Did you know? The number 7 is often tied with good fortune thanks to cultural significance and numerology. So, here’s the winners for 2025 to help enhance your mind, body, and spirit.

1. GRAPES: In some cultures, eating grapes at midnight may boost good luck for the coming year. Grapes contain water and are rich in vitamin C which is good for overall health. Their nature sugars provide a quick energy boost for both physical activity and mental clarity. Also, eating grapes together can enhance social bonding. Tip: Purple ones boast disease-fighting antioxidants. And note, grapes are for people—not pets.

2. GREEN TEA: This popular tea is celebrated for its calming properties and is savored during New Year’s celebrations to provide relaxation and mindfulness. It can help reduce stress while helping focus—good for grounding during hectic holidays. It’s rich in antioxidants which benefit the heart. Tip: Sip cuppa in the afternoon—it does contain a bit of caffeine—for a quick energy boost.

3. HONEY: Nature’s sweetener is used during New Year celebrations symbolizing sweetness in life for the new year. It boasts antibacterial properties that can help immune function and provide quick energy—fuel for body and mind action. Tip: Drizzle in a cup of green tea to help keep colds and flu at bay.

4. LONG NOODLES: Long noodles (whole grain) symbolize longevity and money in cultures, during the New Year. Noodles provide good carbs that fuel the body keep energy levels stable. They are a good source of B vitamins which are good for brain health. Eating long noodles are believed to may boost mindfulness, providing a link to gratitude. Tip: Make a stir-fry with veggies or soup for a healthful dinner.

5. NUTS: Both almonds and walnuts eaten during New Year celebrations are symbols of wealth and prosperity. Almonds contain vitamin E which are good for brain and heart health; walnuts are also good for the brain thanks to their omega-e content, which helps mood. Tip: Snack on lightly salted or roasted nuts.

6. LEMONS AND ORANGES: Citrus fruit is a sign of good fortune in some cultures when consumed during New Year celebrations. They are a super source of vitamin C, which is immune-boosting—a must-have to stave off viruses during the wintertime and beginning of the New Year. The bright color of lemons oranges also can boost mood. Tip: Put out a bowl of lemons or oranges on a table or kitchen counter. (It will be a reminder to get your vitamin C and to hydrate since the fruit contains water.)

7. POMEGRANATE: Pomegranates are often lined with prosperity and fertility in many cultures. They rich in vitamin C, which help keep you healthy during the wintertime. The seeds can boost mood thanks to their vitamin C, which may reduce anxiety when facing the unknown future. Fresh seeds are one way to enjoy their health benefits. Or add to salads, yogurt, or add in a smoothie. Tip: Try pomegranate juice without added sugars.

More Lucky Foods to Try: Collard greens symbolize wealth due to their green color resembling money. Black-eyed peas (not my cup of tea but they are good for you) are believed to bring prosperity. They are found at grocery stores and can be put in soups or a side dish. Cornbread. A staple food represents wealth and is easy to bake at home. Use a mix or buy cornmeal and make it from scratch.

By stocking up on these foods, you’ll feel like you’re doing your part to invite health and happiness into your life as we step in the new year. (Recipes for these foods can be found in The Healing Powers of Tea, Honey, and Superfoods (published by Kensington).

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws. (Book 2) Time Traveler Tabby, and a thrilling co-authored sci-fi series–The Ghost Ships to be released this winter. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com