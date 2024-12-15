The politics of a Christmas-time birthday (Opinion)

‘Tis the time of year when Christmas tree lighting ceremonies and joyful Main Street carolers bring thousands of shoppers and families together to share in holiday cheer. Voluptuous red bows and glorious pine wreaths adorn even the most modest doorways to some of my favorite shops, boutiques, and bookstores. One only has to breathe in that crisp, warm apple-cinnamon air to know the Christmas spirit is all around us.

This year, I will be celebrating my 50th birthday on December 24th, which brings me to my annual dilemma: Should I have a Christmas Eve birthday celebration and risk no one showing up to my party? Welcome to my childhood. At my age, I have certainly had my share of disappointing birthdays, which brings me to share a bit of political advice when it comes to honoring your very own loved one this time of year.

My first piece of advice is to go purple over red, or blue if you’re more comfortable, when it comes to gift wrapping and decorations. Avoid Christmas colors, and instead go big and bold with decorations that scream, “Happy Birthday!” I can’t tell you how many times I went to open a gift with the glee and excitement of a five-year-old, only to discover a stuffed toy dressed in Santa Claus garb, a – a ho-ho-no-no.

Regalia and traditional birthday-themed spaces matter to us Christmas babies. Set up a room or two in the house that is absent of any holiday decorations and make that the designated birthday celebration space. Maybe even go as far as to have it decorated all season long in a theme that warms their heart. One of my all-time favorites was a birthday beach theme where I would turn my room into a “Gidget goes surfing” party with The Beach Boys’ “California Girls” playing in the tape deck.

Believe me when I tell you that not even Hallmark has mastered the art of Christmas/birthday greeting cards and gift wrap. Yet year after year, I find humor in the awkward, yet generous, attempts to share in “my special day” in a way that satisfies the “happy birthday bug.” By the way, it’s always a good idea to check in each year with your loved ones to see what that bug might be.

Vote yes or no when it comes to gift-giving. Don’t abstain. No matter what you do, no matter how small the detail of a birthday gift you choose, don’t ever think of it as a Christmas/birthday gift. I joke with my kids that I’d rather receive a left boot

for my birthday and the right boot for Christmas than get a pair of Lane’s in a brightly wrapped box as a combo gift.

Start your traditions and special celebrations with your family and loved ones at an early age. It really is the thought that counts, and those small details make a huge difference.

This last piece of advice really speaks to the heart of what it means to me to be a Christmas-Eve baby. I remember being seven or eight and visiting with a family that was not my own on my birthday. The house was fully decorated in holiday cheer, with dozens of beautifully adorned packages tucked neatly under the tree. I was absolutely sure there was at least one gift for me under the tree.

The adults in the home began a traditional game of calling out names for the children in the room, delivering the gifts from under the tree one by one. I don’t know why I expected to receive a gift, but perhaps it was my belief in Santa Claus and that he would remember that it was my birthday and leave me something special under the tree.

The growing look of sorrow must have sucked out the joy in the room, or maybe it was my ill attempt to fight back the tears of disappointment. Well, the very last gift was for me. It was not a brightly colored package, neatly wrapped in a bow, but a crumpled-up brown paper bag sack. In it was an old worn pink T-shirt with the sparkly words “Jesus loves you.”

Now, even at that tender age, the impact of knowing Jesus, his love, and warmth in that very humble gift was meaningful enough to stay with me for years thereafter.

I wish I could say that every birthday after that was amazing, but unfortunately, that was not the case. Even as an adult, my family, friends, and loved ones make an exceptional effort to show their appreciation and acknowledgment, and I truly do love them for it, although it’s not expected.

I have learned that the politics of being a Christmas Eve baby means that I need to dig deeper within myself and celebrate the true meaning of what it is to be alive, healthy, and blessed in love and family. So, throw a bow on it or wrap it in a dollar store gift bag—I will happily open it up and thank you every day for the gift of you.