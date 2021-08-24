Trail study underway for Cascade to Meeks section of Highway 89

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California State Route 89 corridor is one of the most visited and popular destinations within the Lake Tahoe Region. Traffic congestion and year-round visitor demand exceeds current infrastructure during peak times.

After the recent completion of the SR 89 Corridor Management Plan, the creation of a multi-use trail along the lake’s southwest shoreline was identified as a high priority need. The planning process to design the Cascade to Meeks section of the West Shore Tahoe Trail has now begun and the public is encouraged to be a part of it.

The first of several upcoming opportunities for community involvement in the trail feasibility study will be an informational webinar at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14. The webinar link is https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pzJNt0C1QV2FQXNt0z90LQ . Public comments and questions will be available through the chat function during the webinar.

The trail feasibility study will take place in 2021-2022. During this time there will be opportunities for the public and key stakeholders to give input on the project’s vision and goals, trail segments, and access points. Once complete, the West Shore Tahoe Trail will enable multi-use access to some of Lake Tahoe’s most treasured locations like Emerald Bay, Meeks Bay and Baldwin Beach along with access to multiple trailheads.

For more information and to opt-in to receive future communication about the West Shore Tahoe Trail and the Trail Feasibility Study, visit http://www.westshoretahoetrail.com .