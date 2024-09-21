Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Baloo

Similar to the character in The Jungle Book, Baloo is outgoing, sweet, and a friend to everyone! He’s a tried and true faithful companion who loves spending time with people. Baloo is the kind of dog where the term, “man’s best friend” came from. In fact, If Baloo was a human, he’d be everyone’s best friend. He’s the kind of dog, you just love to be around.

Baloo is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

Baloo is the type of dog who is optimistic about everything and is constantly bringing smiles to everyone’s face. He is always ready for new adventures and would make a great addition to any active family. Baloo enjoys playing fetch and with his beloved toys. However, more than that, he really enjoys being by the side of his human friends and receiving affection. Baloo is also dog-friendly and kid-friendly making him one well-rounded pup. He would love to go to a home where he can continue to learn with the help of his human friends and family as well as some tasty treats.

Baloo is a sweet and happy-go-lucky guy on the lookout for his forever home. This smart boy has so much love to give. Could you be that special person in Baloo’s life? He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Baloo or learning more about him, please contact HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit http://www.hstt.org