Victim of South Lake Tahoe shooting incident now deceased

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On the morning of July 16, 2024, South Lake Tahoe Police Department officers responded to the 2000 block of Eloise Avenue for a report of a shooting. A male was located with gunshot wounds, and a suspect was detained.

The SLTPD would like to provide an update on this case as of July 22, 2024. The victim of the shooting, Dennis Crowe,41, is now deceased. Crowe has ties to the area and was a former resident of South Lake Tahoe.

The suspect in this case, Christopher Guzman, is still in custody at the El Dorado County Jail. He is being charged with homicide and a variety of other crimes and is currently awaiting arraignment.

SLTPD detectives have been working closely with witnesses and the family of Mr. Crowe. Detectives are still conducting investigation into this case and have various leads to follow.

If you have any information about this incident, please email cybertips@cityofslt.us