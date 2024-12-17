Whittell a Platinum AP school

Sitting at 6,224 feet, Whittell High Warriors were even more elevated after being named one of a dozen Nevada Platinum schools in the 2024 AP School Honor Roll.

The Honor Roll recognizes schools for delivering wide-reaching results for their students.

“AP gives students opportunity to engage with college-level work, to earn college credit, and placement, and to potentially boost their point averages,” according to the AP School Honor Roll. “The schools that have earned this distinction are proof that it is possible to expand access to these college-level courses and still drive strong performances.”

After launching in 2023, the number of schools recognized as in the AP School Honor Roll has grown from 4,570 schools during its first year to 5,061 schools in 2024.

Schools can earn the Honor Roll recognition annually based on their ability to increase their school’s college-going culture, to provide opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

The AP School Honor Roll offers four levels of distinction: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and AP Access Award.

For a school to be recognized on the AP School Honor Roll in a given year, it must meet each of the following criteria for their students in the most recent graduating class; have full-time grade 12 enrollments, be located in the United States, 40 percent or more of the graduating cohort took at least one AP exam during high school, 25 percent or more of the graduating class cohort scored a 3 or higher on at least one or more AP exam during high school, and 2 percent or more of the graduating cohort took 5 more AP exams during high school while at least 1 of those exams was taken in ninth or tenth grade.

During the 2023 school year Whittell was recognized with a Silver Distinction and offered eight AP courses, 27 students took AP exams, and 65 total exams were taken in 11 different subject areas.

“This recognition by the College Board is a reflection of the hard work of students and dedication of staff, and the robust academic opportunities available at Whittell,” said Whittell Principal Sean Ryan. “I am honored to be part of such an amazing school community.”

According to the 2024 School Honor Roll recognition, the school districts across the country that have the largest share of schools qualifying for AP School Honor are; the Department of Defense Education Activity, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Maryland, Colorado, District of Columbia, and Connecticut.

In Nevada, Clark County and Washoe County each have six schools qualifying for AP School Honors and Douglas County School District has two qualified schools including Whittell and Douglas High School. Douglas holds a Bronze Award with AP Access.

Both Douglas High School and George Whittell High School have earned the recognitions for consecutive years.

Visit https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/ for more information about the AP School Honor Roll.