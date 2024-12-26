Action in Tahoe: Hanukkah, New Year’s Eve, Hippie Sabotage

Celebrate New Year’s Eve on the M.S. Dixie II

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Join the M.S. Dixie II at Zephyr Cove from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Th event offers the opportunity to “ring in 2025 under the stars with the scenic views of Lake Tahoe on the M.S. Dixie II.”

The NYE cruise invites guests to join for a “a three-course meal, live music with dancing, [to] participate in the traditional (eastern-time) countdown, and commemorate the evening with a champagne toast.” They warn that “tickets will sell out,” so don’t wait.

Tickets are $195 per person. More information at https://www.zephyrcove.com/special-offers/specials-packages/cruise-specials/ms-dixie-ii-new-years-eve-cruise/ .

Après Ski NYE! at the Tahoe Blue Event Center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Head to the Tahoe Blue Event Center at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve for what organizers are promising will be “the ultimate snowcapped exclamation point for 2024.” The event combines “the best in electronic music, winter sports, and vibrant nightlife” at one of South Lake’s biggest venues, and will include “top national electronic music artists [who] will bring the night to life and fuel the party.”

The event will happen both December 30 & 31 and ticket purchase is required: $159 General Admission, $399 VIP. For more information, visit http://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com or call 775-589-2056.

Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Crawl

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – “The Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Crawl is ready to bring festive cheer to the community!” says the invite. The crawl showcases “gingerbread masterpieces that have competed in the city’s Gingerbread House Competition” and highlights “the talents of local bakers and builders.”

Competing gingerbread houses are displayed at participating local businesses throughout South Lake Tahoe. Participating local businesses include Artemis Lakefront Cafe, Welcome Home Shoppe, Explore Tahoe Visitors Center, South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena and more! Find more information – including a full list of participating locations, competitors, and a map – at https://www.cityofslt.us/2455/Lake-Tahoe-Gingerbread-House-Crawl .

Paul Oakenfold at Blu Nightclub

STATELINE, Nev. – Kick off your 2025 with legendary Paul Oakenfold, the English record producer, remixer, and trance DJ who was voted the #1 DJ in the world by DJ Magazine.

The performance is inside Blu Nightclub on Saturday, December 28 starting at 10 p.m. for a New Year’s Eve weekend party you won’t want to miss. As a hitmaking producer, Oakenfold has worked with iconic artists like Madonna, U2, Michael Jackson, and Britney Spears.

Hannukah celebrations

TAHOE BASIN, CA – There will be a number of Hanukkah celebrations throughout the basin this week. They include:

Shabbat of Lights: Shabbat Hanukkah with the Tahoe Jewish Community from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at the Carson City Plaza Hotel & Event Center (free to attend); and Havdalah, Hanukkah & Hot Chocolate from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 with North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation ($5+ donation suggested).

For more information on the first, head to https://tbytahoe.org/worship/hanukkah-around-the-lake/ . For more information on the second, go to https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/havdalah-hanukkah-hot-chocolate/ .

Hippie Sabotage at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, NV – Hippie Sabotage will play at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. January 2. The Sacramento duo make music that combines electronic and hip hop beats. Tickets start at $75. Find more information at https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

There will be a number of other parties this week as the basin rings in the New Year! See our Community Calendar for more events.