Air quality improves at Tahoe; Hot temps, thunderstorms in forecast this week

A view of Lake Tahoe from a Stateline web cam. (Provided / Tahoe South)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from the Dixie Fire is expected to continue impacting the Lake Tahoe basin this week with thunderstorms and hot temperatures also returning to the forecast.

The smoke has let up on Monday morning compared to the air quality over the weekend in the basin, but the National Weather Service in Reno say smoke could briefly push back into the region tonight through Tuesday.

The air quality on Monday morning from airnow.gov is rated as moderate. The air quality over the weekend was rated as unhealthy, the Tribune previously reported.

The service also said high temperatures will continue to rise through the week with moisture possible from thunderstorms starting on Wednesday.

Highs are expected to be in the mid to high 80s for Monday and Tuesday and rising to high 80s to low 90s for the rest of the week.

The service said the heat will not be especially high, but about 5 degrees over seasonal averages by Wednesday.

The west to northwest winds change to south to southeast by Wednesday which could help blow smoke out of the region, but also advances the threat of thunderstorms.

Possible thunderstorms could start as early as Tuesday evening and are in the forecast through Friday.

The service said possible storms could “bring a rapid influx of mid level moisture and a better chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and possibly continuing overnight into Thursday morning.”