Boring government training gets a hilarious reboot tonight with pizza and beer

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Are you tired of struggling to stay awake during those dry, jargon-filled civic meetings? Well, get ready to have your perception of government flipped on its head because Kevin Lyons is bringing his side-splitting “pizza and beer” approach to Incline Village tonight.

Brace yourself for an evening of myth-busting laughter that will forever change how you view the inner workings of our leadership.

After toiling away for 30 years, studying the nerdy nuances of governance under the tutelage of Nobel Prize winners and top-brass practitioners, Lyons has emerged with a simple mission: to make learning about government as enjoyable as cracking open a cold one with your buddies.

Lyons is the co-founder and chief strategist of FlashVote, which produces statistically valid public input in 48 hours for any issue.

“It serves the many, not just the noisy,” Lyons said.

FlashVote helps governments make better decisions for their residents.

Lyons promises to explain the most perplexing government conundrums using relatable analogies involving everyone’s favorite culinary staples, pizza and beer.

It’s a refreshing approach that has earned him a reputation as a speaker who can captivate audiences ranging from ordinary citizens to the hallowed halls of Harvard.

During his talk, titled “5 Myths about government that almost everyone believes,” Lyons will dive into some of the most puzzling paradoxes of public service.

Did you know that certain actions deemed admirable for residents could land public officials in hot water?

Or have you ever wondered why those seemingly nonsensical government procedures make perfect sense when viewed through the right lens?

Lyons’ mission is to educate and entertain, shattering long-held misconceptions about how governments operate and highlighting the stark differences between public and private entities.

By the end, you’ll have a newfound appreciation for our leaders’ unique challenges and a deeper understanding of how good governments are designed to serve the people.

So, whether you’re an aspiring civic leader, a concerned citizen, or simply someone who appreciates a good laugh, clear your calendar and head to the Chateau, 955 Fairway Blvd., tonight at 6 p.m.

Who knows, you might even walk away with a newfound respect for your local government, all thanks to the power of pizza and beer analogies.

FlashVote is a Haverford Award winner. In 2020, FlashVote was named one of the Top 10 best companies working with local government.

“FlashVote’s professionally designed scientific surveys are up to 90% faster, easier and more affordable for local governments and produce more accurate data, too,” according to its website. “It makes great decisions for everyone, all year long.”

Governments need your help. They want to know what they can do better, faster, cheaper, and differently for their communities. But they usually only hear from a few self-selected people on issues. One vote every few years from regular people doesn’t help.

Imagine voting on any topic in seconds, from any communication device, anytime. Governments could routinely ask for participants’ opinions. Then participants could give feedback in a flash. This is what FlashVote does.

The FlashVote solution combines patent-pending technology and world-class policy and survey design expertise. The community provides the issues. FlashVote’s staff collects and reports the input from residents. It provides unbiased policy analysis. The result is better decisions by governments and happier residents.

This is how FlashVote works.

Participants decide how to interact with FlashVote by choosing email, text or voice. Participants give anonymous input and decide what information they share. Participants decide how much or how little to participate.

FlashVote ensures your data stays within the FlashVote system and is not used for any other purpose. The input is anonymous. FlashVote ensures surveys can be completed in one minute. There are no biased questions.

Governments get statistically valid community input in 48 hours. They see the same anonymous results dashboard that participants see. FlashVote’s high participation rates ensure a valid sampling on issues. Governments get useful input because FlashVote does quality control on every survey.

To participate, go to https://www.flashvote.com/residents