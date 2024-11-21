EAT This Week: Yellow Sub’s Tahoe Cubano

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Death, taxes and if a Cuban sandwich is on the menu, you can guarantee its only moments away from getting into my belly. It’s my favorite sandwich of all time so when a new one hits a menu locally, like in the case of Yellow Sub’s as part of their extended hours offerings, it’s immediately on my short list of things to try.

Having as many Cubanos as I’ve had in my life, I can tell you the success usually always boils down to the pork portion. Here, it comes in the way of pulled pork that is slowly cooked in spices with a citrus base that gives it a brightness to go along with the smoky layers. From there it’s a pretty familiar cast of characters: sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and yellow mustard all dancing inside of a French roll. But there is a scant addition of mayo that is also added, which provides a hint creaminess to the sandwich. Once everything is in place, it gets a smash in the panini press to get all the flavors locked and loaded.

Yellow Sub’s Tahoe Cubano. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The pulled pork is juicy and fall apart tender and is a nice counterbalance to the tangy pickles and mustard and the slight nuttiness from the melt-y cheese. The portion (which is what Yellow Sub is famous for), is no joke. I ate half and wrapped up the other so I could take home and have later (actually, it didn’t even make it through the drive home). If judging dishes by reorderability, this one sits firmly in the yes category and as I type, it may even be as soon as today for lunch.

This sandwich is a solid start to the new hot sub lineup that highlight their new extended hours (9 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily), which also probably means I need to give the others a shot soon. But they may have to wait until after Cubano numéro dos.

Yellow Submarine Sandwich Shop is located at 983 Tallac Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information visit them online at yellowsubtahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-541-8808.