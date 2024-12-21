Forest Service hosts holiday reading for Tahoe Students

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In celebration of the holiday season, the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) proudly hosted two holiday book readings for the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.

Conservation Education and Fire Prevention staff along with the Tallac Hotshots had the amazing opportunity to present the holiday book reading complemented with crafts and activities for Boys and Girls Club students at Bijou Community and Meyers Elementary schools.

“We want to give the Boys and Girls Club a huge thank you for allowing our staff to engage and connect with the students,” said Conservation Education Specialist, Adilene De La Torre. “These programs help us connect with local youth and communities during the holiday season.”

Students also visited with fire prevention icon, Smokey Bear, who made a special guest appearance to share his story and the importance of fire prevention.

The LTBMU holiday book reading program began in 2018 at Bijou Community School and expanded to Meyers Elementary School this year. To reach more students in the future, the Forest Service plans to expand the program to all the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe sites.