Mandatory 11-digit dialing goes into effect Sunday for ‘530’ area code

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Mandatory 10-digit dialing goes into effect Sunday for the “530” area code to prepare for the upcoming “988” suicide prevention line that starts next summer.

A 10-digit dialed telephone call requires entering both the three-digit area code and the seven-digit telephone number to complete the call, even if the area code is the same. When an area code transitions to ten-digit dialing, dialing just seven digits to make a local call will no longer work.

In California, residents are required to dial the number “1” before the area code and seven-digit phone number for local calls. Transitioning to 10-digit dialing will not affect a current telephone number. The phone number, including area code, will not change.

There are 82 area codes in 35 states and one U.S. territory that currently use “988” as their local exchange and allow seven-digit dialing. A local exchange, also known as a central office code, is the first three numbers of a seven-digit telephone number. To prepare for implementation of a quick way to dial the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – using only “988” to connect callers to the lifeline – these area codes must transition to 10-digit dialing for all calls, including local calls.

Implementation of this order requires all covered providers to make 1+10-digit dialing mandatory for all local calls in the California 209, 530, 562, 626, 650, 707, 925, 949, and 951 area codes.





Be sure to update all contacts in cell phones with area codes.

In 2020, the FCC established “988” as the new, nationwide three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The new three-digit dialing code will be available by July 16, 2022 and will provide an easy to remember and easy to dial three-digit number to reach suicide prevention and mental health counselors, similar to “911” for emergencies and “311” for local government services.

Suicide Prevention Lifeline During the transition to “988,“ Americans who need help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) and through online chats. Veterans and Service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing “1” after dialing, chatting online at http://www.veteranscrisisline.net , or texting 838255.

Source: Federal Communications Commission