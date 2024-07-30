Natural Grocers invites public to grand opening

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Natural Grocers®, the leading family operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites the community to its Incline Village store’s grand opening on Wednesday starting at 8:15 a.m.

“We are so excited to be opening our new store in Incline Village,” said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Natural Grocers. “…We’ve received countless requests from folks to open a store in this area for years. The Incline Village and Crystal Bay areas offer residents, outdoor enthusiasts and tourists an amazing array of recreational activities. It’s a natural draw to those seeking mountain living, mountain playing, or a tranquil getaway.”

The 13,572-square-foot Incline Village Natural Grocers will be the company’s fourth store in Nevada. The store was built using sustainable features, energy-saving innovations, non-toxic materials, and 100% LED lighting. It has 21 employees.

“We believe our store in Nevada will be a friendly, natural fit for the community,” Isely said. “We look forward to supporting residents and visitors with all their grocery needs to lead a healthier lifestyle and fuel their adventures.”

The festivities will begin at 8:15 a.m. at 873 Tahoe Blvd.

“It’s a lot of excitement we are looking forward to,” Natural Grocers Director of Public Relations Katie Macarelli told the Tahoe Daily Tribune. “…we’re ready to open our doors and everybody’s been really warm, kind and helpful.”

There will be a $2,500 donation presentation to Natural Grocers’ food bank partner, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow with the store manager, community leaders, and guests.

At 8:27 a.m. the doors will open to the new store with thousands of products lining the shelves.

There will be giveaways, discounts, a prize wheel, and samples.

The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card from $5 to $50.

The first 250 shoppers will receive a hand-crafted Natural Grocers Ecuadorian poncho made of alpaca wool. This is a collaboration Natural Grocers has with indigenous artisans in Peguche, Ecuador.

From noon to 5 p.m., customers can spin the prize wheel.

For the first 10 days, the store premium products will be offered at special grand opening discounts, including 100% USDA certified organic bagged blueberries ($2.49/6 ounce package), bacon and bacon alternatives ($2.99 a package), Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Cheese shreds and slices ($2.99) and Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Raisins (.99¢ a pound).

From July 31 to Aug. 14, there will be a grand opening sweepstakes where customers can win an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.

In store, customers will also find:

A focus on regenerative products and practices. There are no single-use bags. There are organic, non-GMO and Natural Grocers brand products in addition to ecologically thoughtful in-store features.

Natural Grocers stocks premium-quality products at affordable prices. The organic and natural groceries include 100% pasture raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

Natural Grocers has a super-sized supplement department with more than 5,000 different items. It offers vitamins and supplements, backed by Good Manufacturing Practice third-party certification and ingredient authenticity.

There will be nutritional health coaching coming soon where customers can get help from a nutritional health coach.

Natural Grocers offers its crew nutrition education programs, benefits and access to quality, affordably priced products.

“If it’s in our store, it’s been vetted,” Macarelli told the paper. “We have a rigorous standards and vetting process. We only carry 100% organic produce.”

Since 1955, Natural Grocers has served communities like Incline Village with a range of natural and organic options. Natural Grocers’ first store in the state opened in 2016.

Still to come, Lake Tahoe artist Sara Smith will create a large-scale mural and community art project on the outside of the store.

To join Natural Grocers’ free rewards program, go to http://www.naturalgrocers.com/npower