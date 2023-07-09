Nevada State Parks now accepting applications for trail improvement projects, $1 million in grant funding available

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks is currently accepting grant project pre-applications in anticipation of the 2024 Federal Highway Administration funding of the Recreational Trails Program (RTP).

Submittal of a pre-application is required to determine project eligibility. Eligible pre-applicants will be invited to submit full applications this fall and to participate in the annual RTP proposal presentation meeting in December 2023.

RTP funding may be awarded to counties, municipalities, state and federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, and Native American tribal governments for the purpose of constructing and/or maintaining motorized and non-motorized outdoor recreational trails, trailhead amenities, and trailside signage. Funds can also be used to support outdoor education programs and eligible project planning and clearance activities.

Pre-applications are due Friday, August 11. For questions related to the RTP pre-application or to request additional information about the program and upcoming webinar, contact Elyse Jolly, Park & Recreation Program Manager at 775-684-2775, or via email at emjolly@parks.nv.gov , or Sara Sturtz, Grants & Projects Analyst at 775-684-2784, or via email at snsturtz@parks.nv.gov .