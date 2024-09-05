Obituary: Jeffrey L. Wilkes

September 11, 1944 – August 18, 2024

Jeffrey Lyle Wilkes, 79, passed away after a long and fulfilling life.

Jeff grew up in Bakersfield, CA. After graduating from Bakersfield High School, he studied business at San Jose State University and the University of Southern California. He felt fortunate to have been blessed with 3 lovely children: Amy Vegter, Ryan Wilkes, and Patrick Wilkes. Affectionately called “Jeff” by his friends and “Poppa” to his grandchildren, he cherished every moment he had with his family, including his five wonderful grandchildren. He was married to Deborah Williams Trounstine for twenty-three years, raising their family and working in the San Jose bay area. Later, he found love for a second time with Cheryl Kaiser, his wife of over fifteen years – together they traveled, maintained close friendships and kindled new ones. Jeff was best known for his humor and outgoing personality. He was part of a closely knit community of friends who he treasured and kept in touch with throughout the years. His passions included literature, music, fly fishing, snow skiing, golf, and fast cars.

Jeff was a long-time resident of South Lake Tahoe and he loved the mountains. In winter, he and his friends would meet up on the slopes several times a week, especially if it was a “bluebird” day. In summer, his passion was golf; it frustrated the living heck out of him, but he enjoyed playing and watching the sport. He also loved fishing and made so many good memories on his fly fishing adventures with friends. His son, Patrick, expressed it well: “Thank you Dad for teaching me love, compassion, respect, hard work, humor, confidence, tying my shoes, skiing, driving, fishing, how to have fun, how to build something, how to make eggs and french toast. But above all else, how to be a Dad!”

Jeff’s family will be holding a private funeral service to honor his life. If desired, donations may be made to the UC Davis Cancer Center.