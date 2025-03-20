Obituary: Deborah Ristau

Deborah Ristau

Provided Photo

September 13, 1957 – January 8, 2025

Deborah Jean Ristau was born on September 13, 1957, and passed from this life to the next on January 8, 2025, succumbing to a massive stroke after suffering from the effects of COPD for the last several years. She was 67 years old.

Deborah (“Debbie” in her younger years) grew up in Santa Rosa, the daughter of Melvin L. Ristau and Jessie (Det) Elizabeth Ristau (nee Stickel) with her older brothers Ronald Raymond Ristau and Randall (Randy) Dale Ristau on Dowling Court. She followed her brothers through Proctor Terrace School, Santa Rosa Junior High School, and Santa Rosa High School, from which she graduated in 1975.

She held several kinds of jobs, but her favorite was working as a dealer at Harrah’s Casino, where she excelled at dealing “21” and spinning the roulette wheel. She also spent time in Las Vegas, working for Manheim’s Auto Dealer, an auto auction house.

She was quite the sailor, sailing with her friend on a 32-foot boat up the coast of California from San Francisco Bay to Alaska’s Inner Passage and back again, through gorgeous sunsets and rough seas as well. Not a trip for the weak of heart.

She spent the later part of her life in South Lake Tahoe, her “heaven on earth” favorite place to be, working at the casinos and really enjoying her life, and the beauty and wonder of Lake Tahoe.

When her COPD developed into something she could no longer tolerate at that higher elevation, she spent her last few years with her brother Randall in San Francisco, where she could gaze out the window over the Pacific Ocean, and remember her sailing days with joy and happiness.

She is survived by her aunt Sue Larbre of Sonoma, her brother Randall and nieces Jessica and Jennifer and grandniece Isabela, all of San Francisco, and her step brother James Liddle of Santa Rosa.

A Memorial Service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 11:00 AM at her childhood church of the First Congregational ChurchUnited Church of Christ, 2000 Humbolt Avenue, in Santa Rosa.