The Sip Scene: Himmel Haus’ Herr Hasselhoff

The Sip Scene showcases unique libations from around the basin. Whether it’s a type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — we’ll uncover those tasty beverages for you to try at one of the countless local breweries, bars and restaurants.

A cocktail named Hasselhoff at a German restaurant – what else do you need to get you in the mood? In all honesty, you’re more likely to get bombarded with beer any place that is German-focused, which is also one of the reasons why this cocktail is so unique. It’s a play off an Old Fashioned, but with some distinctive ingredients and German flair – oh, it’s also downright delicious.

Now, I know all these ingredients will not seem familiar, but stay with me. The combo here is a mix of Old Overholt rye whiskey, Aggazzotti Nocino walnut liqueur, Kleiner Feigling fig liqueur, and cherry bitters. The result is an insanely smooth sip that hits you with bold flavors but stays incredibly light and airy.

Himmel Haus’ Herr Hasselhoff. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The whiskey plays well up front, but dances into the background giving way to the earthy and spicy notes of the walnut liqueur and then to the layers of sweetness from the fig and cherry – two ingredients that are old playground pals of whiskey.

For me, the revelation of this drink comes in the form of the German fig liqueur. Not only does it have those layered notes of sweetness, but just the perfect amount of acidity to go along with it. I definitely will look to add it to my personal bar stash.

If you’re looking to pair this drink up with a good time, don’t forget that this Saturday, October 5, is Himmel Haus’ 12th annual Oktoberfest pageant and party. Sure, most of the attendees will have beer as their drink of choice, but feel free to go against the grain with a cocktail or two (all their creations are stellar). You definitely won’t feel as full afterwards.

Himmel Haus is located at 3819 Saddle Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and addition