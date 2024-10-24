Trick or treat? Lake Tahoe offers both with haunting Halloween celebrations 

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Lake Tahoe is transforming into a Halloween paradise, with events ranging from family-friendly trick-or-treating to adults-only costume parties offering $10,000 in prizes. Whether you’re seeking spine-tingling thrills or wholesome fall fun, the lake’s shores have something for everyone.

Family-friendly frights

Families looking for safe Halloween fun can head to the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe’s Haunted Carnival on Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Regency Ballroom will host carnival games, face painting, and a bouncy house, plus Halloween treats like cotton candy and popcorn.

Entry is a $10 donation, including five carnival tickets, with additional tickets available for $1 each. All proceeds benefit the Incline Education Fund’s “Step up for STEM” program.

Parking validation is provided.

Boos with a view at Zephyr Point

Zephyr Point Conference Center is hosting its 4th annual Halloween Fair to benefit Youth Camp Scholarship Fund on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The lakeside event features haunted cabins, trick-or-treating, bounce house, photo booth, games, hayrides, pumpkin decorating, and more against Lake Tahoe’s scenic backdrop.

There will be complimentary hot beverages, and food will be available for purchase.

Admission is $10 in advance, and $12 at the door. There’s no charge for children younger than 2.

Heavenly Village trick-or-treating extravaganza

The Shops at Heavenly Village presents their annual free trick-or-treating extravaganza on Halloween from 3 to 7 p.m. With more than 50 candy stops, bounce houses, and zombie DJs, plus a $1,000 costume contest at 6:30 p.m. on Center Stage.

It’s the South Shore’s largest free Halloween celebration.

Local fire and police departments will join the fun, distributing candy and stickers.

Community spirit

Before the Halloween festivities kick into high gear, Zephyr Cove Resort and Marina is hosting a special Community Day on Tuesday, Oct. 29. This free open house event showcases the best of Lake Tahoe’s community spirit, featuring live music, local photography, and complimentary culinary samples from Zephyr Cove Restaurant. Environmental enthusiasts can participate in a sustainability demonstration with Keep Tahoe Blue, while children enjoy special activities throughout the afternoon. Visitors are invited to explore the docked M.S. Dixie II and Tahoe Paradise ships, offering a unique behind-the-scenes look at these iconic vessels.

Zephyr Cove Resort and Marina is located at 760 Highway 50 in Zephyr Cove.

Haunted waters

For a family-friendly Halloween experience, set sail on Zephyr Cove Resort’s costume dinner cruise aboard the M.S. Dixie II on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. The evening promises delicious food, live entertainment, and “ghoulish fun” on Lake Tahoe’s waters. Tickets are $140 for adults and $75 for children. Reservations can be made at zephyrcove.com.

Casino celebrations

45th annual Freakers Ball

The region’s casinos are pulling out all the stops for Halloween weekend. Bally’s Lake Tahoe hosts its 45th annual Freakers Ball on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

This event features Halloween cocktails, DJ entertainment, and a $10,000 costume contest, with winners announced at 12:30 a.m. in Blu Nightclub. Advance tickets are $44.34 for Blu Nightclub access, and tickets to both OPAL Ultra Lounge and Blu Nightclub access are $72.95.

For tickets and more information, go to https://www.universe.com/events/freakers-ball-tickets-2X4PDL

Fright Night 2024

Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe present Fright Night 2024 on Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 9 p.m. This multi-venue Halloween crawl offers $10,000 in total costume contest prizes across various categories and locations. From El Jefe’s Cantina’s “Scar-ioke” to PEEK Nightclub’s couples and group costume contests, the night will be non-stop entertainment.

Fright Night Provided / Caesar Entertainment

Costume contests and prizes:

At El Jefe’s Cantina at 9 p.m., there’s a scariest costume contest with a $500 prize.

In the scar-ioke contest, there’s a free Buenaveza Lager for participants.

At Center Stage at 9 p.m., there’s a funnies costume contest with a $500 prize.

Participants in the Thriller Flash Mob will get a free Jello syringe shot.

At Wolf by Vanderpump at 10 p.m., there’s a sexiest male costume contest with a $1,000 prize.

Participants in “Howl at the Moon” will get a free Wolf Bain shot.

At PEEK Nightclub at 10:30 p.m., there’s a best individual costume contest with a $2,500 prize, best couples costume prize is $1,000, best group costume prize is $2,500, and sexiest female costume prize is $1,000.

There will be bonus cash giveaways throughout the night.

Fright Night also has interactive experiences at each themed location, from karaoke to flash mobs and Halloween cocktails.

For details, go to caesars.com/lake-tahoe/events/fright-night.

Creepers Ball featuring Mustache Harbor

Crystal Bay Casino rounds out the casino festivities with their Creepers Ball featuring Mustache Harbor on Oct. 26. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. The band, known for their pitch-perfect renditions of smooth hits from the 1970s and ’80s, will deliver a high-energy show complete with state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Advance tickets are $20, or $25 at the door.

For tickets, go to tixr.com.

Halloween mini-golf fun

For those seeking Halloween night entertainment, Tipsy Putt (4101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Suite 101) hosts a free costume competition with $300 in prizes. Check-in by 8:30 p.m., with winners announced at 10 p.m. Categories include best overall, most scary, and most creative. Participants can make the evening even more memorable by playing a round of mini-golf in costume, with DJ Trivia serving as the night’s emcee.

To register, go to eventbrite.com.