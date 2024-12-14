TRPA takes stock of turning 55 (Opinion)

This December marks a significant milestone for the Lake Tahoe Region. Fifty-five years ago this month, a unique interstate compact between the states of California and Nevada became law, creating the nation’s first bi-state environmental planning agency. I have had the honor of serving on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Governing Board for more than four years and as Board Chair for the last two. As an elected Placer County Supervisor, it has been my pleasure to represent not only Placer County in this role but to also take part in TRPA’s legacy of protecting the lake that has been my home for more than 40 years.

The signing of the Bi-State Tahoe Regional Planning Compact began a lasting partnership among local governing bodies, federal, state and Tribal entities, and the public. The creation of TRPA launched a decades-long transformation of this region into a place where communities can thrive in harmony with the incredible natural resources Lake Tahoe has to offer. Although the bi-state partnership is now more than half a century old, progress is showing no signs of slowing and this year has been a remarkable one.

We saw the historic reauthorization of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act by Congress this year, which extends Tahoe’s access to more than $300 million in federal support for restoration projects under the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program. Other large grants brought new funding to help complete the East Shore Trail from Sand Harbor to Spooner Summit, support the aquatic invasive species watercraft inspection program, and help law enforcement and fire agencies coordinate regional evacuation plans and address the vulnerability of emergency response infrastructure.

In March, the California Tahoe Conservancy announced a landmark acquisition of 31 acres of meadow and marsh along on the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe. The Conservancy plans to remove multiple 1970s-era buildings from the property to restore wetland habitat, improve lake clarity, and increase public access. TRPA provided nearly $3.5 million toward the acquisition in permit mitigation fees reserved for exactly this kind of project.

TRPA also underscored its commitment to Lake Tahoe’s workers by successfully defending new affordable housing policies that were challenged in court. The swift end of the litigation allowed a range of incentives to come forward that will lower the cost for private landowners to build much-needed affordable and workforce housing in the region. With those changes, we could see more projects come forward like the 248-unit Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project in South Lake Tahoe that opened its first 68 units this fall to great fanfare.

The fight to protect Lake Tahoe from aquatic invasive species got several big boosts this year. Positive results were recorded from the Taylor-Tallac marsh aquatic invasive weed control project on the South Shore as well as the completion of the three-year Tahoe Keys Control Methods Test. The watercraft inspection program also secured a site for a permanent watercraft inspection station site at the southern gateway to the Tahoe Basin in Meyers, Calif.

In the critical area of transportation, TRPA broke new ground with the adoption of the Vision Zero safety strategy that seeks to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries in the Lake Tahoe Region. Fare-free transit and microtransit services have grown steadily as well. The TART microtransit service on North Shore celebrated its 1-millionth ride this year, and on South Shore, Lake Link microtransit and Tahoe Transportation District buses, both expanded their service areas to connect more of the community to recreation, work, and essential services with free transportation.

Much has been accomplished under the collaborative framework pioneered by our two states, but we know there is much more to do and TRPA is forging ahead. Lake Tahoe deserves our unwavering dedication to its protection and restoration.

I want to thank my fellow TRPA Governing Board members for their service to Lake Tahoe and for consistently providing thoughtful and varied viewpoints. The states were intentional in structuring the 15-member board with local, state, and federal representatives. Lake Tahoe’s importance goes beyond the lines on a map or the interests of only a few. I hope we all continue to work together in keeping with the spirit of partnership and collaboration established 55 years ago.

I wish everyone a wonderful holiday season and continued progress for Lake Tahoe in the coming year.

Cindy Gustafson is Chair of the TRPA Governing Board and District 5 Supervisor for Placer County.