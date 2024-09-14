Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Bear

Bouncy, full of life, and playful are all words that describe, Bear perfectly! This young pup is super ready to take on the world and any and all adventures that come along with it. You want to go on a long hike, so does Bear, you want to run a few miles, so does Bear, you want to go to the lake for the day, so does Bear. I think you see where this is going! Bear will pretty much do anything as long as it’s with his person or family.

Bear loves going out on daily walks with volunteers at the shelter. He also enjoys, training sessions (he is a fast learner), snacking on tasty treats, and good old-fashioned puppy snuggle sessions. Bear is still a puppy at only seven months old and around 55 lbs. The perfect size if you are looking for a tried and true hiking partner! He loves to play with people of all ages as well as with other dogs that share his fun-loving playstyle. He also really likes learning new skills, especially if you have treats!

Bear really just loves life! And who doesn’t want to wake up or come home to that everyday? If you’re looking for a goofy, fun-loving, easy-breezy pup that loves to live his best life, Bear is the perfect fit. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Bear or learning more about him, please reach out to one of our HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .