Updates from Lake Tahoe Unified School District: A holiday dinner, community conversation, survey

Students Enjoy First-Ever Holiday Dinner Created by Culinary Students and Staff

For the first time ever, STHS students were treated to a special holiday dinner during lunch.

Cafeteria Supervisor Deanne Evans and the dedicated staff teamed up with STHS culinary students to create a truly memorable meal. The festive feast included appetizers such as deviled eggs, followed by carved turkey and ham, with hot cocoa topped with real whipped cream.

Each student received a candy cane as a special treat. The culinary students contributed by preparing delicious dishes, including au gratin potatoes, butternut squash, deviled eggs, and gingerbread rolls. They also served the meal to their fellow students.

The entire school community thoroughly enjoyed the festive spread and greatly appreciated the extra effort and teamwork of both the staff and culinary students in making this holiday meal a success!

A community conversation in the new year

The LTUSD is inviting the public to join a community conversation about mental health in their schools.

The conversation is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 6-7 p.m at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd. Superintendent Todd Cutler will facilitate the evening along with a panel of experts.

2024-25 Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) Parent/Community Survey is Open

LTUSD is currently reviewing and updating the 2024-2027 Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) for the 2024-2025 school year. Developed through input from the school’s community, the LCAP is a 3-year plan defining goals and prioritizing spending to improve student outcomes. The district says public feedback is essential in identifying actions and services in the LCAP that will best serve the students.

The public can take the short LCAP survey on the school district’s website . The survey window will close by 4:00 p.m. on January 24, 2025.

A message from Superintendent Cutler and applications for the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee are open

Greetings LTUSD friends and families,

On behalf of Lake Tahoe Unified School District, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible community for your overwhelming support in passing Measure U! This is not just a win for our schools—it’s an investment in the future of our students, teachers, and the entire community.

With the passing of Measure U, we will be able to make essential improvements to our school buildings, including:

Repairs to aging infrastructure

Modernization of classrooms

Updates to pavement

Enhancements to the entrances of our schools

These upgrades will ensure that our students and staff have a safe, comfortable, and inspiring environment to learn and grow. They will foster pride in our schools, while also providing the resources needed for excellence to thrive.

We are excited about the positive changes ahead and are committed to using these resources responsibly and effectively. This success is a true reflection of the power of community collaboration, and we are grateful for your trust in our shared vision for our children’s education.

Another important step in Measure U’s success is the creation of the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC). Applications are now being accepted for this committee, which will oversee the allocation and use of funds, ensuring transparency and accountability. If you’re interested in serving, please visit CBOC Information for more details and to apply.

Thank you once again for your amazing support! Together, we are building a brighter future for our students! ✨

Sincerely,

Dr. Cutler