Nevada’s Largest Powwow is happening on Labor Day Weekend

RENO, Nev. – Each Labor Day weekend, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosts its’ internationally acclaimed Numaga Indian Days Powwow and Handgames; or traditional gambling.

The 36th annual event, will be held August 30-September 1, 2024 in Hungry Valley (7 miles on Eagle Canyon Drive in Spanish Springs off of Pyramid Lake Highway). It’s Nevada’s largest powwow and is an alcohol and drug free event.

Numaga Indian Days is open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend. If you’re just spectating, you can also try powwow dancing during the inter-tribal songs.

This FREE, FAMILY FRIENDLY event features indigenous champion dancers from all over North America to compete. Famous powwow singers and drummers who contend for the victory title in the drum contest to include a total purse of $18,000 in cash prizes. Additionally, professional handgame players or traditional gamblers battling bones to cash in as Champions.

Besides the memorable powwow entertainment, over 50 vendors will be selling Indian Tacos, traditional native food, stunning handcrafted silverwork, beadwork, baskets and other American Indian art.

You can visit the Rib-Cook Off and then come to the powwow or check us out on your way back from Burning Man.

Bring your own chairs (bleacher space limited), shade canopy, water, and cash for vendors. Be prepared for warm, dusty weather during the day and cold evenings. Dry camping is also available at powwow grounds with showers provided.

(left to right) Lucy Tewawina & Michelle Lent in Mother-Daughter Special. Photo by: Bethany Sam

Friday, August 30

The Grand Entry will start at 7 p.m., on Friday, August 30. Grand Entry is when all dancers enter

the arbor. Competition dancing will start around 8 p.m. and last until about 10-11 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Saturday’s 1st session/day session Grand Entry will be at 1 p.m., August 31. Competition dancing will start around 2 p.m. and last until about 5-6 p.m. Signature event of the Paiute Dress Special will be around 3 p.m.

Saturday’s 2nd session/evening session Grand Entry will restart at 7 p.m., with competition dancing starting around 8 p.m. Highlight event is the Spotlight Special for Men’s Old Style Grass and Women’s Fancy Bustle Dancing. Spotlight will begin around 9:30 p.m. with more competition dancing afterward. Evening session will close around 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 1

Sunday, September 1 , Grand Entry will be at noon. Competitions begin around 1 p..m and last

until about 5 p.m.

HANDGAMES OR TRADITIONAL GAMBLING –

Friday, August 30th – 2-man Tourney, 6pm-7pm (1st place $700)

Saturday, August 31st – Kids Game, Sticks vs. Material Game, 1pm

Saturday, August 31st – Main Tournament, 1pm-3pm (1st place $7500)

Sunday, September 1st – 3-Man Tournament, 1pm -2pm (1st place $1500)

OPEN GAMES ALL WEEKEND – PURSES INCREASING FOR PLACES

ABOUT CHIEF NUMAGA (1830-1871)

The powwow is named after Chief Numaga, the famous Paiute Chief, known for peace. Numaga translated to the English language, means “Giver / Generous Leader.”

His successful peace negotiations before and after the Battle of Pyramid Lake helped set a precedent for future disputes.

Numaga repeatedly chose peace when he could, but always remained a fierce warrior. Facing severe threats to his people by invading miners and ranchers after silver was discovered in the Comstock Lode near Carson City, NV and gold in Sierra Mountains, he led his people to victory in the Battle of Pyramid Lake (1860). The newcomers assaulted the Paiutes and destroyed their food sources.

Throughout his lifetime, Numaga was a visionary leader and had the courage to advocate on behalf of all native people over the loss of habitable land, food sources, traditional spiritual teachings and culture.

Numaga has a documented history of trying to preserve the destruction of our aboriginal lands. Numaga called the pine nut groves “the Indian’s orchards” and asked colonizers to collect fallen timber instead of cutting down healthy trees.

Unfortunately, Numaga’s early advocacy for Mother Earth fell on deaf ears. And it is astonishing that indigenous people continue the same fight today with climate justice and the decisions made to desecrate Mother Earth for profit. This is why we honor Chief Numaga.

For more information about Numaga Indian Days Powwow and Handgames go to http://www.rsic.org or please contact Bethany Sam, Public Relations Officer at 775-842-2902 or bsam@rsic.org .

Source: Reno-Sparks Indian Colony