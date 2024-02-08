Action in Tahoe: Valentine’s Day dates, dining out and in

Romance isn’t dead, it’s alive and well in South Lake Tahoe. For locals and visitors, there’s no place like Tahoe to celebrate Valentine’s Day, create something together and tantalize your taste buds all in the same day. Get into some snow play all day, recharge with a facial and some yoga, followed up with seeing the shops, or find a new place to walk along the shore, then head to one of these resorts for the top of the line or grill at home with food divine from Overland Meat & Seafood Co.

High Mountain Greenery Hanging out, plant’n’sip

High Mountain Greenery is celebrating Valentine’s Day by reopening their brick and mortar shop in a new location. They’ll be celebrating with a plant in one hand and a drink in the other.

After a three month hiatus the plant shop has returned to be open to the public to walk in and shop around. Since November the plant shop has been creating beauty in corporate/private spaces as well as hosting a variety of events like the Plant and Pints at South Lake Brewing Co.

Sip a pint or a different drink of choice on Valentine’s Day while creating a living project next to the love, or friend, of a lifetime. For an exclusive group, the space will offer a living project to take home after a night of fun at the new location: 1169 Ski Run Blvd.

High Mountain Greenery will supply all things needed to create a hanging air plant globe for just $33 each.

Visit highmountaingreenery.com for more information.

The Landing Tahoe land the perfect V-Day date

The Landing Tahoe Resort & Spa is perfect for a romantic getaway, or stay-cation, right on the lake at 4104 Lakeshore Blvd, South Lake Tahoe.

Start with a Strawberries & Chocolate Facial for 50 min priced at $175 where lovers can indulge in sweet and fruitful scents as a special Valentine’s treat. Refined, purified and radiant skin will shine through after this 50-minute facial completed with an arm and hand massage.

After the relaxing treatment, dine out on Jimmy’s Experiences at The Landing Tahoe . A carefully curated three course Pre-Fixe dinner features a Baby Beet Trio Salad, New York Strip, Lobster Pappardelle and Lava Cake with Huckleberry Ice Cream, just $86 per person.

For more information visit https://www.thelandingtahoe.com/spa/seasonal-treatments-and-specials-2/

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe hosts Surf & Turf love feast

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa And Casino has a Valentine’s holiday menu that will feature a selection of thoughtfully crafted dishes. Experience the “World of Hyatt” nestled in Incline Village at 111 Country Club Dr.

The waterfront resort dining experience, at Lone Eagle, has been crafted to include a choice of cherry wood smoked beef tartar or ahi tuna tartar, lobster and butternut squash bisque, a Valentines Surf & Turf, which includes an Angus beef filet and poached jumbo shrimp, and a raspberry rose petal cremeux for dessert.

For more information visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/nevada/hyatt-regency-lake-tahoe-resort-spa-and-casino/tvllt/dining

‘Put a little love in your heart’ with Lake Tahoe Yoga

“When you share and do good for others it helps you feel good and that’s how we spread the love,” owner of Lake Tahoe Yoga and Bliss Experience told the Tribune she designed the space at 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, 15A, specifically to be open to all. Classes start at just $12.

Show some self love on February 14 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., for 60 min journey through self expression through mantra.

“Mantra” translates to mean “mind training.” The inward or outward expression of specific sounds rooted in sanskrit can sound like a song. Pairing these sounds with movement can help you to feel a deeper awareness of yourself, release tension, reduce stress and relax.

“Naturally, your breath, body and mind will move toward harmony and you’ll experience a sense of ease,” according to the website, “The focus is not on the physical but on the action of removing Karma: unconscious habits that hold us back from being our best. Let’s explore, experience, enjoy and discover with Bliss Experiences.”

For more information visit https://www.laketahoeyoga.com/laketahoeyogaschedule.html

Picture perfect Date Night in the Village

Stroll through Heavenly Village for a heavenly evening on Valentine’s Day and everything needed for a perfect date for two or the whole family. From 6 – 8 p.m. A photo booth will be available to snap some shots of a memorable night between dinner and the show with roses available too.

Stroll casually along and experience the ambiance that makes Heavenly Village a world class dining, ski and family fun destination.

For more information visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/date-night-in-the-village/

Valentine’s Day Paint & Pints South Lake Brewing Company

Put a paintbrush in one hand and a pint in the other for Valentine’s Day with craft beer brewed on site at South Lake Brewing Company. February 14 at 6:30 p.m., local artist Talia Koval will walk a small group through an intimate paint and sip session at the 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd, location.

Ticket purchase includes all painting materials, painting to take home and the first pint on the bar!

No partner necessary, seating is limited. Get Rad Pizza will be on-site for the evening serving their full menu.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/SLBCPaintVday24

Limited seating available for this paint and pint at South Lake Brewery Provided

The Loft’s Exquisite Prix Fixe

The Loft is offering an exquisite five course Prix-Fixe menu with wine pairing for the day of love 2024.

The Loft Tahoe has prepared a culinary journey for couples that promises to delight the senses. Reservations suggested starting at 6:30 p.m., $99 per person plus tax and gratuity.

As the courses come out gasps of delight are expected as the evening begins on a bed of flash fried wontons stuffed with lump crab, creamy brie and then topped with a hot-mango dash of spicey honey perfectly paired with Silt Sparkling Chenin Blanc from Clarksburg, Calif.

From the first course to the fifth the Wine Dinner at the Loft: 1001 Heavenly Village Way will please the crowd and promise an unforgettable evening filled with exceptional cuisine and wine, all set in the cozy and charming ambiance of our restaurant.

For more information visit https://thelofttahoe.com or call call 530-523-8024

Shop local, avoid the crowds and dine at home with Overland Meat & Seafood Co. Provided

Valentine’s Day Steak & Lobster Special

Overland Meat & Seafood Co. is serving up a surf & turf deal starting Friday February 9 through Wednesday February 14 at 2227 Lake Tahoe Blvd., next to Kings Trading Post.

Open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for purchases: Overland steak & Lobster tail for $25.99 and Filet Mingnon & Lobster tail for $32.99.

For more information visit: https://overlandmeatco.com