Agenda review: South Tahoe PUD and Douglas County Commission

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, April 17 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

6. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

a. AB 2561 Public Hearing on Status of Vacancies (Liz Kauffman, Human Resource Director)

b. Washoan Pressure Reducing Valve Station (Laura Hendrickson, Associate Engineer)

1) Waive minor irregularities identified in the bid from White Rock Construction, Inc.; and

2) Award Contract for the Washoan Pressure Reducing Valve Station to White Rock Construction, Inc. in the amount of $396,050.

See the full agenda here .

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commissioners will be meeting on Thursday March 6 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

Consent

I.For possible action. Discussion to approve the use of Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Mitigation funding , as authorized and conditioned by TRPA, to cover the budget shortfall on the Kahle Complete Street project.

Discussion Items

10.1 For possible action. Discussion on an appeal filed by Kiran Tallam contesting the revocation of his VHR Permit for 377 Maryanne Drive, Stateline, Nevada.

10.3 For possible action. Discussion to approve the Community Development Department’s request to reclassify the Vacation Home Rental Program Manager position to a Program Manager position (Pay Grade 204 to Pay Grade 205).

See the full agenda here .