Applications now being accepted for the South Lake Tahoe’s Cannabis Revenues Grant Program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The application period for the City of South Lake Tahoe’s Cannabis Revenues Grant Program is now open and applications will be accepted until May 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

The City is seeking to fund projects that help mitigate impacts of the cannabis industry, as well as achieve priorities laid out in their 2023 – 2028 Strategic Priorities Plan. Strong applications will directly address one or more Strategic Priorities which include Built Environment, Recreation and Equitable Access, Community for All, Economic Development, and Core Services & High Performing Government.

The program has funded approximately $400,000 each of the last two years and plans the same for this year. Funding requests can range from $1,000 to $50,000 and must conclude within one year. Furthermore, no match or cost share is required.

Eligible applicants must be incorporated nonprofits or public agencies whose proposed projects provide benefit to members of the South Lake Tahoe community. Applicants are also required to be acquainted with all the relevant Grant Documents to ensure program compliance. Nonprofits must also obtain a City business license upon award, but it is free and fast.

Recommendations for awards will be brought to the full City Council in June 2024 to consider making grant awards.

Additional details including eligibility and relevant documents are located at the City’s Finance Department webpage, linking to the ‘Cannabis Revenues Grant Program’ page. The program is funded through Cannabis Community Benefit fees charged to retail cannabis businesses in the City.

If you have questions, please email us at grantprogram@cityofslt.us or call 530-542-6175. For more information and to apply, visit: http://www.cityofslt.us/grantprogram