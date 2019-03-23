6 burger spots to try around Lake Tahoe

With all of the recent storms, this is the perfect time to kick back and warm up with a sizzling hot ol' fashioned burger.

Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly experience or to go all out, we have some suggestions for you.

Big Daddy's Burgers

Big Daddy's Burgers is the place to go if you're looking for quality food at quality prices. Big Daddy's is a local favorite because of their long history of providing fresh-to-order burgers.

When visiting Big Daddy's, we recommend going simple and ordering a good old fashioned hamburger.

Big Daddy's Burgers is located at 3490 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, California.

California Burger Co.

California Burger Co. tends to lean to the more expensive side, but offers a classically authentic experience you won't forget.

We recommend trying their "Caprese Burger," it is compacted with melted mozzarella, a variety of flavors and a sweet balsamic reduction that will melt in your mouth.

California Burger Co. is located in Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Chico's Burgers

Chico's Burgers is the place to be on a hoppin' Saturday night or really any time. Chico's staff offers quality service and reasonable prices. We recommend their "Classic Burger" â€” it is so good that it will lead you on a magical ride on the flavor train.

Chico's Burgers is located at 1070 Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Inclined Burgers and Brews

This place opened in 2018 and has quickly gained a loyal following. Incline Burgers and Brews is no frills â€” they offer three burger options: a single, double and veggie. You can't go wrong with any of those.

The burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, cheddar cheese and a secret house sauce on a sesame seed bun.

Inclined Burgers and Brews is located at 901 Tahoe Blvd. Unit #2 in Incline Village, Nevada.

Izzy's Burger Spa

Whether you're a visitor or a long-time local, we recommend visiting Izzy's Burger Spa to crunch your burger craving. Izzy's transports you back in time to the old Tahoe days with their custom dÃ©cor and authentic burgers.

And with most of their burgers priced under $6, Izzy's is incredibly affordable.

Izzy's Burger Spa is located at 2591 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, California.

Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger

Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger offers quality hamburgers, quality dining and an overall five-star experience. Don't let the name deter you: this place is great, as evidenced by their numerous wins for "Best Burger" in the annual Best of Tahoe contest.

We suggest trying their "Gambler" burgerâ€¦ Your taste buds will thank you.

Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger is located at 31 U.S. 50 Suite 104, Stateline, Nevada.

Blue Balcita is a local writer and former editor of The 1974, the student newspaper at Lake Tahoe Community College. She can be reached at bmbalcita@mail.ltcc.edu.