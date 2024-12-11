Chip & Joanna Gaines join Tahoe Knight Monsters Ownership Group

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Knight Monsters and Zawyer Sports & Entertainment have announced that Chip and Joanna Gaines, the entrepreneurs behind the Magnolia brand and stars of the hit television series Fixer Upper, have joined Tim and Demi Tebow and others as owners of the ECHL’s Tahoe Knight Monsters.

“We are excited to have Chip and Jo join our ownership group. It is obvious they share our passion for giving back to the community and have a love of sports. We are blessed with an amazing group of partners, and Chip and Jo will certainly enhance this group,” said Knight Monsters co-owner Tim Tebow.

The Gaines’ decision to invest in the Tahoe Knight Monsters reflects their love of sports and dedication to initiatives that bring people together.

“As parents and lifelong sports fans, we’ve always believed in the magic of sports to connect people,” said Chip. “Jo and I are thrilled to join the Tahoe Knight Monsters family—it’s about camaraderie and the moments that stick with you long after the final whistle.” Joanna added, “For us, this partnership is a chance to celebrate the joy of the game and be part of something that inspires people to cheer loud and make memories that last a lifetime.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines are not only celebrated for transforming homes on Fixer Upper but for redefining how people connect with home and family through their Magnolia brand. Magnolia has evolved from a single retail store in Waco, Texas, into a lifestyle empire that includes their popular home décor line, Magnolia Journal magazine, their Magnolia Table restaurant in Waco, multiple New York Times bestselling cookbooks written by Joanna, and Magnolia Network, where Fixer Upper airs.

“Chip and Joanna’s involvement brings a new layer of creativity and passion to our team,” said Tebow. “We can’t wait to see the fresh ideas and perspectives they bring, not just as business owners but as leaders who deeply care about the communities they serve.”

Full and partial Knight Monsters Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit http://www.knightmonstershockey.com