Data recorder not found at Incline Village couple’s plane crash site

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) gave the Tahoe Daily Tribune its preliminary report Wednesday into the deaths of Liron and Naomi Petrushka who lived in Incline Village.

The couple died in a plane crash in Truckee on March 30.

“No sign of foul play,” according to the NTSB investigator in charge.

According to the preliminary NTSB report, “The wreckage was found distributed over 300 feet with the nose wheel tire being one of the farthest pieces of recognizable debris, consistent with the airplane impacting with the landing gear in the extended position. The main wreckage included the fuselage, inboard wings, empennage, and engine. The fuselage and main cockpit area were severely fragmented and partially consumed by fire, consistent with impact. The Light Data Recorder was not located in the wreckage and is presumed to be in the vicinity of the accident site.”

ADS-B Flight Track Referencing the Approach Procedure. Provided / NTSB

According to the preliminary NTSB report, on March 30 a Daher TBM700 aircraft with the registration number N960LP crashed near the Truckee-Tahoe Airport in California. It was a personal private flight operated under general aviation rules.

The pilot and passenger were killed in the accident. They were returning home to Incline Village, Nev., and landing in Truckee after a family visit in Denver, Colo. The pilot had more than 250 hours of experience flying this particular plane that was purchased in November 2022.

According to flight data, the plane took off from the Denver area around 3:25 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time and flew toward Truckee at an altitude of 30,000 feet. As it neared Lake Tahoe, it started descending toward the Truckee airport. It followed the instrument approach procedures for landing on runway 20.

ADS-B Flight Track. Provided / NTSB

At 6:35 p.m., the plane passed the point where pilots could visually see the runway environment. Shortly after, the autopilot was disengaged and the plane started turning and changing altitudes erratically. The last radar data showed it was very low, flying at 170 knots just a few hundred feet off the ground before the crash site.

The aircraft impacted heavily wooded terrain and thick brush about 3,200 feet north of the runway near railroad tracks. The forces from the impact shattered the plane into pieces over a 300-foot area and caused parts of the wreckage to catch fire. The flight data recorder was not found amongst the main wreckage site, likely being thrown a distance away during the high-energy impact sequence.

Weather conditions included cloud ceilings around 900 feet and light snow. Icing conditions were possible below 17,000 feet according to forecast models for the area.

The airport’s video camera footage near the accident site revealed the visibility was under 0.34 statute miles.

Federal aviation investigators will further examine operational, mechanical, and environmental factors as they determine the probable cause.

Debris Field and Initial Impact in Reference to the Accident Site. Provided / NTSB

Liron Petrushka’s LinkedIn said he was a high-tech entrepreneur and angel investor with more than 25 years of experience at early-stage technology companies. He had vast experience in mergers, acquisitions, fundraising, corporate control, and strategic partnerships. His recent focus was on investment in consumer internet, mobile applications, and enterprise software companies, as an angel, venture capital investor, and advisor.

Naomi Petrushka’s LinkedIn said she was a passionate entrepreneur, educator, investor, and coach. She focused on advancing youth through entrepreneurship and financial wellness training.

After being a successful corporate executive and entrepreneur with high-value exits, she left the corporate world to raise three sons. She was now focused on giving back and doing it by teaching, investing in, and promoting financial literacy and entrepreneurship to America’s young adults.

On March 31, UpWest, a company that funds and fast-tracks Israeli startups entering the U.S., posted condolences on Facebook:

“We are devastated by the news of Liron and Naomi Petrushka’s tragic death. Our hearts are with the Petrushka family and their sons David, Scott, and Jordan.

“Liron and Naomi were a significant force in the building and success of UpWest from its inception. They brought their entrepreneurial spirit and generosity to our fund, working with us and our founders on many pivotal milestones. Their home was always open as were their big hearts. We are all heartbroken by this loss.

“Liron Petrushka, a successful repeat entrepreneur and iconic angel investor, joined UpWest in 2012 as a partner, becoming an advisor to the fund in 2017. We were privileged to have his leadership and mentorship throughout the 12 years we have been in operation. Liron was a mentor, friend, and pillar of wisdom who loved life, sports, and a good laugh. Liron left a huge imprint on the lives of many of our founders and is remembered for his unwavering commitment to their journey. His honest advice, integrity, and empathy exemplify the journey we took as founders and investors along the way. We will cherish every moment we had together.

“Israel was a big part of Liron and Naomi’s lives. They initiated and nurtured countless initiatives and generously contributed to social efforts in Israel, touching the lives of everyone they met.

“The UpWest family will forever hold Liron and Naomi in our hearts.”