Drink of the Week: Jimmy’s Restaurant’s Witches Brew

This week's featured drink is Jimmy's Restaurant's Witches Brew.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If Halloween, and all of the ghouls and ghostly good times that go along with it, is one of your favorite times of year then this week’s drink is for you. However, it is only available for a limited time (during October), so if you want to get your fix, you’ll need to do so before Halloween ends.

This cauldron concoction starts with a 24-hour infusion of Tahoe Blue vodka and an organic butterfly pea flower blend – this is where the drink gets its beautiful purple pigment. After the soak, it gets combined with fresh lemon juice, St. Germain liqueur, and a blood orange puree. An edible glitter is also added for visuals, along with a garnish of fresh rosemary, doing it’s best to summon visions of a witch’s broom. If quantities are available, you might also see fun ice cube shapes floating in your cocktail (I had a bat floater).

There’s a very clean and distinct smell on first pass. After the initial sip, the flavors seem to come at you in waves. The first to hit is the citrus from the fresh lemon. It quickly gives way to the elderflower earthiness from the St. Germain, and then a little tang on the back end peeking through from the pea flower mixture – almost a little clove-ish.

There’s a very smooth mouth feel to the drink and if you’re one for trying new flavors, this is definitely up your (dark) alley. If after reading the ingredients and the description, then seeing the photo doesn’t sound like a barrel of black cats, then perhaps the Halloween spirit just isn’t there for you this year. It was for me.

Jimmy’s Restaurant is located inside the The Landing at 4104 Lakeshore Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. For restaurant information and menu items visit them at thelandingtahoe.com/dine or reach them by phone at 530-545-4052.