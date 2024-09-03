ECO-CLEAN Solutions Unveils Global Partnerships, Cutting-Edge Tech to Combat Plastic Pollution in Lake Tahoe & Beyond

Renowned for its pristine blue waters and breathtaking natural beauty, Lake Tahoe is not only a top-tier destination for outdoor enthusiasts, but also a crucial battleground in the fight against plastic pollution. Attracting over 15 million visits annually, the largest alpine lake in North America is now at the forefront of innovative solutions to combat the environmental impacts of its popularity.

Founded in 2021 by Tahoe locals JT Chevallier and JB Harris, ECO-CLEAN Solutions recognized the urgent need for innovative solutions to tackle the growing litter problem on Tahoe’s beaches. Their journey began with the introduction of BEBOT, an all-electric, solar-powered beach-cleaning robot developed by The Searial Cleaners, known for their advanced engineering of eco-friendly technologies to combat marine and coastal pollution. BEBOT is highly effective in addressing the unique environmental challenges of Lake Tahoe, sifting through sand to remove debris buried up to four inches deep.

BEBOT – Tahoe’s beach-cleaning robot sifts under the sand to depth up to 4″, unearthing litter that gets buried in the sand and is not easily seen by the human eye. Provided / Katy Jo Caringer of ECO-CLEAN Solution

The first deployment of BEBOT in Lake Tahoe marked the beginning of several global partnerships aimed at protecting the lake’s fragile ecosystem and inspiring other lake environments facing similar environmental challenges. In 2023, BEBOT successfully removed over 10,000 pieces of trash and organic debris across 15 beaches, in collaboration with the League to Save Lake Tahoe (also known as Keep Tahoe Blue) and the North Tahoe Community Alliance. These partnerships have set a new standard for beach management and cleanliness, particularly during high-impact periods like the Fourth of July, where strategic initiatives dramatically reduced litter.

“A decade of leading litter cleanups has shown us that tiny plastic pieces are just a few feet away from entering the lake,” said Laura Patten, Natural Resource Director for the League to Save Lake Tahoe (League). “The BEBOT has proven it can be the lake’s last line of defense against plastic litter.Partnering with ECO-CLEAN Solutions is helping us Keep Tahoe Blue.”

A notable achievement this year occurred at Zephyr Cove and Shoals, where a new beach management pilot program, Tahoe Blue Beaches, led to a 97% reduction in litter collected at an annual post-Fourth of July cleanup event compared to the previous year. Launched by the League and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Tahoe Blue Beaches is setting new benchmarks in beach management and environmental stewardship. The initial pilot project at Zephyr Cove and Shoals was made possible through a partnership with Aramark Destinations , the global company who manages the beach’s resort and concessions. By implementing a strategy involving public and private partners, which included adding more trash receptacles, bathrooms, managed parking, extra staff, educational signage, a prohibition on outside alcohol, and deploying BEBOT, at-risk areas saw significantly reduced litter, and a record number of volunteers found much less to collect during the League’s annual July 5th cleanup.

BEBOT cleaning Zephyr Cove Resort before the busy 4th of July holiday, promoting a “leave no trace” mentality to inspire visitors to leave the beach better than they found it. Provided / Katy Jo Caringer of ECO-CLEAN Solutions

Expanding their impact beyond shorelines, ECO-CLEAN Solutions has partnered with Poralu Marine, the parent company of Searial Cleaners and a global leader in sustainable marina infrastructure. In collaboration with the teams at Tahoe Keys Marina and the League, ECO-CLEAN introduced the PixieDrone in 2023—an aquatic drone designed to remove invasive weeds and litter. The PixieDrone is most effective when paired with Collec’Thor, a high-capacity weed and trash collector, and a bubble curtain that corrals floating weed fragments for removal. These technologies are currently being tested at Tahoe Keys Marina and are showing great promise as a global model for combating aquatic invasive species and maintaining water clarity.

The three “aquabots” work together: the bubble curtain blocks and guides weed fragments to the Collec’Thor for removal, while the PixieDrone sweeps the surface for any escaped debris. Provided / Keep Tahoe Blue

The Searial Cleaners are making waves globally with BEBOT, bringing this innovative beach-cleaning robot to international hotspots like Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Egypt. With each new destination, they’re inspiring a worldwide movement to protect our shores and oceans from pollution, one beach at a time.

ECO-CLEAN Solutions is eager to expand their cleanup efforts beyond the Tahoe Basin, after partnering with the city of Santa Cruz to clean their beaches and extending their services to other regions like the Great Lakes and the shores of North Carolina. “We hope to inspire other environmental agencies, landowners, and recreation businesses around the world to adopt these innovative technologies, transforming the way we care for our beaches, lakes, marinas, rivers, and oceans,” says Katy Jo Caringer, Marketing Director for ECO-CLEAN Solutions.

BEBOT expanding its operations outside of the Tahoe Basin, performing a beach cleanup in Santa Cruz near the famous Santa Cruz Boardwalk and pier. Provided / ECO-CLEAN Solutions

The effectiveness of these collaborative partnerships was recently recognized by US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg during the 28th annual Lake Tahoe Summit. This event, which unites federal, state, and local leaders from across California and Nevada, celebrates the innovative solutions protecting Lake Tahoe and sets the stage for a new standard of environmental stewardship across the globe. “You’re innovating, you’re leading, you’re crossing political lines and state lines, and we’re proud to be your partner in that work,” said Buttigieg.

Aerial shot of Round Hills Pines Beach, cleaned by BEBOT prior to the kickoff of the 28th Lake Tahoe Summit event, bringing together legislators from across California and Nevada to protect Lake Tahoe. Provided

Through continued international collaboration, ECO-CLEAN Solutions and the League to Save Lake Tahoe are calling on environmental agencies, community leaders, and organizations around the world to join in this innovative effort to protect our lakes, rivers, and coastlines from plastic pollution and invasive species. Each of us has the power to make a difference every day, and by working together, we can safeguard these pristine environments, ensuring that future generations can enjoy these natural treasures just as we do today.