Fatal collision Saturday on State Route 88

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – An 80-year-old male is dead following a single vehicle collision that occurred Saturday afternoon, April 12, on State Route 88, east of Picketts Junction.

California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle which had left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned for unknown reasons near Snowshoe Springs Road, while traveling east.

First responders extricated the male from the vehicle and performed life saving measures. The 80-year-old succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m.

CHP reports no witnesses and the time of the collision is unknown. They do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a contributing factor.