Heavenly hosts Bread & Broth Meal

“We love coming to Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal and helping out,” shared Katie Shanks, Marketing Manager for the Heavenly Mountain Resort. Katie is the liaison between Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment program and Heavenly Mountain Resort team members interested in volunteering at a Monday Meal. On Monday, October 7, Blair Davidson, Senior Analyst Planning, and Tyler Joaquin, Parking Team Lead, joined Katie to help the Bread & Broth volunteers from 3 to 6 p.m. with Monday Meal’s setup, serving, and takedown/cleanup.

Katie added that “it is nice for us to gather together and help the community. Giving the dinner guests a hot meal and food to take home makes us happy that people in South Lake Tahoe will be a bit better tonight with full bellies.”

Left to right: Blair Davidson, Tyler Joaquin, Katie Shanks. Provided

For the evening’s meal, the 99 folks having dinner had a unique and very tasty meal of Cuban Mojo pork tenderloin, fiesta rice and black beans, corn chips, roasted vegetables, coleslaw, sliced fruit, and a green salad, in addition to a variety of delicious desserts. No one left hungry! In addition, many of the dinner guests shared how much they enjoyed the meal as they gathered their bags of “giveaway food” for later in the week and complimented the cooks as they left St. Theresa’s Grace Hall.

The Heavenly Mountain Resort’s $350 donation fee to sponsor a Bread & Broth Adopt A Day of Nourishment is funded by Vail’s EpicPromise Fund and the donation goes to help cover the costs of the meal’s food, equipment, and utility costs.

Bread & Broth volunteers always enjoys having the team members from the Vail Resort’s join them in serving at the Monday Meal. Their positivity and helpfulness is greatly appreciated and adds to the warmth and camaraderie that is enjoyed by the dinner guests.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org