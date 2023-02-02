History speaker series to feature ‘Into the Jaws of Hell’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Wylder Resort Hope Valley history speaker series continues on Saturday, Feb. 4, with a 50-minute presentation, “Into the Jaws of Hell.”

Local historian, and former Death Valley resident, David Woodruff will recount the dramatic and heroic tale, of how lost, forlorn, and starving argonauts found demise in the desert instead of the riches of the California goldfields they had sought, and christened the chilling name upon their near fatal location, Death Valley.

The free program starts at 2 p.m. and will be in the Café at Wylder Resort, on State Route 88 in Hope Valley.

For more information, call Woodruff at 760-920-8061.