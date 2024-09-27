Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe partners with Pet Network Lake Tahoe to host ‘Puppy Hours’

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino has partnered with Pet Network Lake Tahoe, a nonprofit animal shelter, to host “Puppy Hour” events. The events are designed to help shelter pets find their forever homes while providing guests with the opportunity to meet and provide socialization and enrichment opportunities for the dogs while they check in at the property.

“Supporting the Pet Network Lake Tahoe is very important to our hotel team,” said Andrew De Lapp, resort manager at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino. “Through these events, we are hoping to be the bridge that helps to connect shelter pets with travelers who may be looking for their new best friend.”

The next “Puppy Hour” event will take place on Friday, September 27 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. For the schedule of upcoming “Puppy Hour” events and more information on the adoption process, guests are encouraged to reach out to the Pet Network Lake Tahoe directly at (775) 832-4404 or by emailing info@petnetwork.org .

In addition to the “Puppy Hour” events, the resort regularly donates lightly used towels and sheets to Pet Network Lake Tahoe to provide comfortable bedding for the shelter animals.

“The animals and team at Pet Network are excited and honored to be a part of an ever-evolving partnership with Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe,” said Simi Balter, executive director with Pet Network Lake Tahoe. “The bonds and benefits of community coming together have never been stronger.”

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe provides a pet-friendly experience for travelers. The hotel features a “fido-friendly” wing with rooms that open directly to a grassy area. People traveling with their pets also receive a welcome “Pawsport” which includes a map of the resort’s dog-friendly spaces, a list of pet-friendly restaurants and pet stores nearby, as well as contact details for local area veterinarians. Guests also receive a dog bed, water bowl, and hotel-branded toys and treats for their pets to enjoy during their visit.

Between September 1 and April 31 each year, the resort’s private beach is open to leashed and well-behaved pets. Guests can also take their pets on multiple trails around the property for a scenic hike and enjoy several spacious lawns located throughout the resort’s grounds.

For more information or to book a getaway to Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, please visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com , or call (775) 832-1234.